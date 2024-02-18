Ford Trophy 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Auckland Aces vs Central Stags (Updated) ft. Schmulian and William O'Donnell

Three exciting games in Ford Trophy 2023-24 were played on Sunday, February 18.

Wellington Firebirds took on Otago Volts in the 28th match at John Davies Oval Stadium in Queenstown. Otago bowlers ripped apart Wellington’s batting unit, bundling them out for just 57 runs. Luke Georgeson ran through their batting unit, claiming five wickets for 11 runs in 6.3 overs. Bacon, on the other hand, was equally brilliant as he bowled with great control. He returned with three wickets as well.

For Wellington Firebirds, Muhammad Abbas was the only one who reached the double-figure mark. He top-scored with 11 runs. Otago Volts chased down the score in 9.5 overs. Luke Georgeson provided a valuable start, amassing 27 off 25 deliveries. Jacob Cumming also chipped in with 16 off 20 balls.

In the second match of the day, Northern Districts took on Canterbury. Riding on an impressive 56-run knock from Joe Carter, Northern Districts managed to score 160 runs in the first innings. Fraser Sheat was the pick of the bowlers for Canterbury, claiming three for 26.

Canterbury, in reply, easily chased down the score in 36 overs with eight wickets in hand. Henry Nicholls played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 85 runs in 102 balls. Leo Carter also remained unbeaten on 33 off 64 deliveries.

In the third game of the day, Auckland Aces took on Central Stags at Eden Park in Auckland. Schmulian notched a well-compiled 107 off 109 balls for the Stags, helping the team post a 243-run total in the first innings. However, it didn’t prove enough as Auckland chased down the score in 48.5 overs.

William O'Donnell starred with the bat as he played an unbeaten knock of 90 off 95 balls. Robert O'Donnell made a vital contribution of 51 off 64 balls, including five fours and a six.

Ford Trophy 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 RR O'Donnell (AUCK) 10 10 2 457 115 57.12 580 78.79 1 3 - 48 7 2 FH Allen (AUCK) 7 7 - 394 168 56.28 319 123.51 2 - - 40 19 3 BD Schmulian (CD) 9 8 1 354 107 50.57 446 79.37 2 1 - 41 2 4 JF Carter (ND) 10 9 1 350 106 43.75 424 82.54 1 2 - 30 6 5 BR Hampton (ND) 9 7 3 346 126* 86.5 296 116.89 1 2 - 28 16 6 TM Johnson (WELL) 9 9 1 333 97* 41.62 458 72.7 - 3 - 27 7 7 CJ Bowes (CANT) 9 9 - 330 74 36.66 348 94.82 - 1 - 44 6 8 WT O'Donnell (AUCK) 9 9 1 324 90* 40.5 439 73.8 - 2 1 22 8 9 TK Parkes (OTAGO) 9 7 2 298 78 59.6 430 69.3 - 3 - 27 2 10 HM Nicholls (CANT) 5 5 2 295 138 98.33 314 93.94 1 1 - 30 8

Robert O'Donnell strengthened his position at the top of the run charts. He now has 457 runs in 10 matches at 57.12. Finn Allen is at the second spot with 394 runs in seven matches, followed by Brad Schmulian (354), Joe Carter (350), and Brett Hampton (346) at the third, fourth, and fifth spot, respectively.

Troy Johnson has moved to sixth position. He has 333 runs to his name in nine matches. Chad Bowes is closely chasing him at seventh with 330 runs in his bag. At the number eight position is William O'Donnell, who has amassed 324 runs in nine games.

The ninth and tenth positions are occupied by Thorn Parkes (298) and Henry Nicholls (295), respectively.

Ford Trophy 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 KDC Clarke (ND) 10 9 456 76 7 403 18 5/67 22.38 5.3 25.33 - 1 2 BM Tickner (CD) 9 9 498 83 9 351 17 3/38 20.64 4.22 29.29 - - 3 RL Toole (CD) 9 9 479 79.5 2 397 17 5/72 23.35 4.97 28.17 - 1 4 LI Georgeson (OTAGO) 9 7 294 49 7 206 15 5/11 13.73 4.2 19.6 - 2 5 ZGF Foulkes (CANT) 9 9 413 68.5 5 317 15 3/15 21.13 4.6 27.53 - - 6 W O'Rourke (CANT) 6 6 306 51 3 227 13 6/20 17.46 4.45 23.53 - 1 7 AF Milne (WELL) 6 6 288 48 6 188 12 5/24 15.66 3.91 24 - 1 8 MB Bacon (OTAGO) 7 6 294 49 3 231 12 5/38 19.25 4.71 24.5 - 1 9 JA Clarkson (CD) 9 9 312 52 2 284 12 4/60 23.66 5.46 26 1 - 10 MJ Fisher (ND) 9 8 426 71 4 370 12 5/46 30.83 5.21 35.5 - 1

Kristian Clarke consolidates his position at the top of the wickets tally. He now has 18 wickets under his name. Blair Tickner isn’t too far away from claiming the top spot. He has picked up 17 wickets this season and, thus, finds himself at second spot.

Raymond Toole too has 17 wickets under his name and is currently sitting in the third spot. He is followed by Luke Georgeson (15) and Zakary Foulkes (15) at the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

William O’Rourke finds himself in sixth position with 13 wickets in six matches. Adam Milne is there at seven with 12 wickets, while the eighth and ninth positions are currently occupied by Mathew Bacon and Josh Clarkson, respectively. Both have 12 wickets each to their name.

Mathew Fisher rounds off the top-ten list in the wickets tally. He has claimed 12 wickets in nine matches in the competition.

