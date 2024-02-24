Ford Trophy 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Canterbury vs Auckland (Updated) ft. Robert O'Donnell and Zakary Foulkes

Canterbury bagged their 16th Ford Trophy title after beating Auckland by five wickets in the grand finale at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

After being tasked to bat first, Auckland scored 264-5 in 50 overs. Openers George Worker (37) and Cole Briggs (26) started well. Captain Sean Solia's 41-run knock and Robert O'Donnell's unbeaten 74 off 80 contributed for Auckland.

Cam Fletcher (41) and Louis Delport (23*) contributed valuable runs to steer the side to a competitive total. Zakary Foulkes scalped two wickets while Angus McKenzie, Henry Shipley, and Cole McConchie claimed one wicket apiece.

Canterbury, in respo asked to chase 206 in 38 overs due to rain interruption. No. 3 batter Tom Latham (64), Leo Cater (33) and captain Cole McConchie (59*) were the chief destructors with the willow.

Ben Lister's two wickets went in vain for Auckland, as McConchie propelled his side to victory with five deliveries to spare.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the Ford Trophy 2023-24:

Ford Trophy 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 RR O'Donnell (AUCK) 12 12 3 635 115 70.55 774 82.04 2 4 - 63 13 2 FH Allen (AUCK) 7 7 - 394 168 56.28 319 123.51 2 - - 40 19 3 WT O'Donnell (AUCK) 11 11 1 357 90* 35.7 490 72.85 - 2 1 26 8 4 BD Schmulian (CD) 9 8 1 354 107 50.57 446 79.37 2 1 - 41 2 5 JF Carter (ND) 10 9 1 350 106 43.75 424 82.54 1 2 - 30 6 6 BR Hampton (ND) 9 7 3 346 126* 86.5 296 116.89 1 2 - 28 16 7 CJ Bowes (CANT) 10 10 - 334 74 33.4 353 94.61 - 1 - 45 6 8 TM Johnson (WELL) 9 9 1 333 97* 41.62 458 72.7 - 3 - 27 7 9 TK Parkes (OTAGO) 10 8 2 319 78 53.16 440 72.5 - 3 - 28 4 10 HM Nicholls (CANT) 6 6 2 301 138 75.25 323 93.18 1 1 - 30 8

Auckland batter Robert O'Donnell has amassed 635 runs in 12 innings to end the campaign as the leading run-scorer. Finn Allen finished second with 394 runs in seven innings.

William O'Donnell moved one spot up to finish third, accumulating 357 runs in 11 innings. Brad Schmulian slipped from third to fourth, scoring 354 runs. Joe Carter (350) remained fifth.

Brett Hampton (346) finished sixth. Chad Bowes ascended one spot to seventh with 334 runs. Troy Johnson (333) slipped from seventh to eighth. Thorn Parkes (319) and Henry Nicholls (301) remained ninth and tenth respectively.

Ford Trophy 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 KDC Clarke (ND) 10 9 456 76 7 403 18 5/67 22.38 5.3 25.33 - 1 2 BM Tickner (CD) 9 9 498 83 9 351 17 3/38 20.64 4.22 29.29 - - 3 ZGF Foulkes (CANT) 10 10 473 78.5 6 372 17 3/15 21.88 4.71 27.82 - - 4 RL Toole (CD) 9 9 479 79.5 2 397 17 5/72 23.35 4.97 28.17 - 1 5 LI Georgeson (OTAGO) 10 8 333 55.3 7 240 16 5/11 15 4.32 20.81 - 2 6 DK Ferns (AUCK) 11 11 558 93 5 598 16 3/41 37.37 6.43 34.87 - - 7 BG Lister (AUCK) 8 8 432 72 3 344 15 3/36 22.93 4.77 28.8 - - 8 W O'Rourke (CANT) 7 7 366 61 5 267 13 6/20 20.53 4.37 28.15 - 1 9 AF Milne (WELL) 6 6 288 48 6 188 12 5/24 15.66 3.91 24 - 1 10 MB Bacon (OTAGO) 8 7 318 53 3 282 12 5/38 23.5 5.32 26.5 - 1

Kristian Clarke finished as the leading wicket taker with 18 scalps. Blair Tickner (17) finished second with an average of 20.64. Zakary Foulkes (17) moved up from fifth to third at an average of 21.88.

Raymond Toole (17) slipped from third to fourth at 23.35. Luke Goergeson (16) slipped from fourth to fifth, averaging 15. Danru Ferns (16) maintained his sixth position, averaging 37.25.

Ben Lister (15) ascended one position to seventh with an average of 23.73. William O'Rourke (13) descended from seventh to eighth.

Adam Milne (12) and Matthew Bacon (12) respectively finished ninth and tenth, averaging 15.66 and 23.5 respectively.

