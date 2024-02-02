Ford Trophy 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Otago vs Canterbury (Updated) ft. William O’Rourke and Henry Nicholls

The 17th match of The Ford Trophy 2023-24 between Wellington and Central Districts on Friday (February 2) couldn’t have a result as the match was abandoned due to rain. Wellington completed their innings, notching a 281-run total.

Muhammad Abbas made a valuable contribution of 65 off 77 but it was Logan van Beek, who starred with the bat. He played a sensational knock of 136 runs in 99 deliveries, including 11 fours and eight sixes.

As for Central Districts, Raymond Toole and Josh Clarkson were the standouts, picking two wickets each.

In reply to the first innings score, Central Districts made a pretty good start, not losing a single wicket for the score of 90 in 12 overs. Curtis Champher had reached 45 off 70 balls, while Jack Boyle complimented him brilliantly with 33 off 47.

Both the batters were on their way to reach their respective half-centuries but then the rain gods arrived and the match was abandoned.

Meanwhile, in the 18th match of the Ford Trophy 2023-24, Otago took on Canterbury at Rangiora. Batting first, Otago were restricted to just a 135-run total in the first innings. None of the batters got going for them.

However, there were valuable lower-order contributions from the likes of Ben Lockrose (31 off 42) and Andrew Hazeldine (41 off 36). William O’Rourke ran through Otago’s batting as he scalped six wickets for 20 runs in nine overs.

Canterbury chased down the total in just 19.2 overs. Chad Bowes (39 off 34) and Henry Nicholls (49 off 55)* set the foundation with an 88-run partnership. Bowes got out in the 11th over but Henry stayed unbeaten and carried the team home comfortably.

Ford Trophy 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 FH Allen (AUCK) 5 5 0 387 168 77.4 305 126.88 2 - - 39 19 2 BR Hampton (ND) 6 5 3 314 126* 157 258 121.7 1 2 - 24 16 3 JF Carter (ND) 6 5 0 271 106 54.2 297 91.24 1 1 - 26 5 4 RR O'Donnell (AUCK) 6 6 2 246 75* 61.5 340 72.35 - 2 - 25 2 5 TM Johnson (WELL) 5 5 1 211 97* 52.75 278 75.89 - 2 - 17 2 6 W Clark (CD) 5 4 1 193 59 64.33 204 94.6 - 2 - 14 4 7 LV van Beek (WELL) 5 4 0 191 136 47.75 156 122.43 1 - - 18 8 8 MJ Hay (CANT) 5 5 0 190 82 38 233 81.54 - 2 - 16 3 9 CJ Bowes (CANT) 5 5 0 182 47 36.4 185 98.37 - - - 25 5 10 CG Heaphy (CD) 4 4 1 171 70 57 294 58.16 - 2 - 12 0

Finn Allen continues to stay at the top of the run-charts, having managed to score 387 runs in five matches at an average of 77.40. Hampton finds himself at second spot with 314 runs in six matches, followed by the likes of Joe Carter (271), Robert O’Donnell (246), and Troy Johnson (211) at third, fourth, and fifth position, respectively.

William Clarke finds himself at number six with 193 runs in five matches at 64.33. Logan van Beek has occupied the seventh spot with 191 runs in five matches, while the eighth and ninth positions are occupied by Mitchell Hay (190) and Chad Bowes (182), respectively.

Curtis Heaphy rounds off the top ten with 171 runs in four matches at 57.00.

Ford Trophy 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 W O'Rourke (CANT) 5 5 258 43 3 197 12 6/20 16.41 4.58 21.5 - 1 2 KDC Clarke (ND) 6 5 252 42 4 191 11 3/25 17.36 4.54 22.9 - - 3 RL Toole (CD) 5 5 250 41.4 - 221 11 5/72 20.09 5.3 22.72 - 1 4 AF Milne (WELL) 4 4 182 30.2 4 99 9 5/24 11 3.26 20.22 - 1 5 MJ Fisher (ND) 6 5 264 44 3 212 9 5/46 23.55 4.81 29.33 - 1 6 DK Ferns (AUCK) 6 6 312 52 3 337 9 3/41 37.44 6.48 34.66 - - 7 JA Clarkson (CD) 5 5 168 28 1 134 7 3/37 19.14 4.78 24 - - 8 TJG Pringle (ND) 6 5 268 44.4 1 195 7 3/33 27.85 4.36 38.28 - - 9 MB Bacon (OTAGO) 4 3 149 24.5 1 134 6 5/38 22.33 5.39 24.83 - 1 10 SC Kuggeleijn (ND) 5 4 202 33.4 2 139 6 3/40 23.16 4.12 33.66 - -

After picking a six-wicket haul against Otago, William O’Rourke is now sitting at the top of the wickets tally with 12 wickets to his name in five matches. Kristian Clarke is at second spot with 11 wickets in six matches, followed by Raymon Toole (11), Adam Milne (9), and Mathew Fisher (9), at third, fourth, and fifth spot respectively.

Danru Ferns (9) is at sixth position while Josh Clarkson has now taken the seventh position on the ladder. Clarkson has seven wickets to his name in five matches.

The eighth and ninth positions are currently occupied by Tim Pringle (7) and Mathew Bacon (6), respectively. Scott Kuggeleijn is at the bottom of the top-ten wicket-takers in the tournament. He has 6 wickets in five matches at 23.16.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App