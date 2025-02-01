“Forever your biggest supporter” - Wriddhiman Saha’s wife uploads heartfelt before-after post ahead of retirement during Ranji Trophy 2024-25

Romi Saha, wife of veteran Indian cricketer Wriddhiman Saha, shared a heartfelt post on social media on Friday, January 31, as her husband prepares to bid farewell to cricket following the ongoing 2024-25 Ranji Trophy match between Bengal and Punjab. In November 2024, the 40-year-old announced his decision to retire from all forms of cricket after the current Ranji Trophy season.

On Friday, Romi, who married the Bengal cricketer in 2011 and has two children—daughter Avni and son Anvay—shared a heartfelt before-and-after post on Instagram, marking her husband's upcoming retirement. She captioned it writing:

“From 2012 to today, many different stadiums but the same proud feeling! @wriddhi Watching your journey unfold, from dreams to milestones, has been nothing sort of inspiring. Your dedication, resilience, and passion for the game have always been a source of motivation."

"Not just only for me, but for so many others. Standing by your side then, now, and always through every moment of life. Forever your biggest supporter. Time flies, but some things like your love, passion, and cricket remains timeless," she continued.

Meanwhile, Punjab scored 191 runs in their first innings, with Bengal responding with 343. However, wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha had a tough outing, getting dismissed for a seven-ball duck. As of the latest update, Punjab were 110-7 after 32 overs in their second innings, still trailing by 42 runs.

Wriddhiman Saha has featured in 40 Tests and 9 ODIs for India

Wriddhiman Saha made his debut for India in a Test match against South Africa in 2010, where he scored 36 runs across two innings. Throughout his career, he represented the nation in 40 Tests, amassing 1,353 runs at an average of 29.41, including six fifties and three centuries.

His final appearance in the longest format came in 2021, during a match against New Zealand at Wankhede. In addition to his Test career, he also played nine ODIs, scoring 41 runs.

