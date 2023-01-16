"Forever grateful and indebted" - Rishabh Pant shares special message for individuals who took him to hospital after accident

Team India's keeper-batter Rishabh Pant has thanked two individuals, Rajat Kumar and Nishu Kumar, for ensuring he reached the hospital after surviving a horrific car accident on December 30.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Monday, January 16, Pant mentioned that he must acknowledge the efforts of the two heroes. The 25-year-old stated that he will be forever grateful and indebted to them.

The Indian cricketer's car collided with a divider while driving to his hometown of Roorkee in Uttarakhand from Delhi. He sustained injuries to his head, knee, and back. He was initially treated at a local hospital and was later shifted to Max Hospital in Dehradun.

The southpaw was then airlifted to Mumbai for further treatment. He was admitted to the Kokilaben Hospital, where he underwent surgery for ligament tears.

Thanking Rajat and Nishu for their help, Pant wrote on Twitter:

"I may not have been able to thank everyone individually, but I must acknowledge these two heroes who helped me during my accident and ensured I got to the hospital safely. Rajat Kumar & Nishu Kumar, Thank you. I'll be forever grateful and indebted."

In a separate post, the cricketer also disclosed that his surgery had been a success. Pant thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the government authorities for their support.

Notably, Pant was last seen in action during India's two-match Test series against Bangladesh last year. He is expected to be on the sidelines for the next few months. Reportedly, the youngster could remain out of action for 18 months.

"Looking forward to see you all on the field" - Rishabh Pant's message to his fans

Rishabh Pant thanked everyone, from his fans to his teammates, for their unwavering support following the car crash. He also expressed gratitude to the doctors and physios.

The swashbuckling batter declared that he looks forward to getting back on the field soon. Pant wrote on Twitter:

"From the bottom of my heart, I also would like to thank all my fans, teammates, doctors and the physios for your kind words and encouragement. Looking forward to see you all on the field."

Team India will be without Pant in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Furthermore, Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that the player won't be available for the Delhi Capitals (DC) for this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2023).

It remains to be seen if Pant will be able to regain complete fitness ahead of the all-important 2023 ODI World Cup. The ICC event will be played in India in October-November.

