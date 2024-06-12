"Forget the troll, think about the role" - Aakash Chopra wants Shivam Dube to score runs in IND vs USA 2024 T20 World Cup clash

Aakash Chopra wants Shivam Dube to be among the runs in India's 2024 T20 World Cup clash against the United States of America. He also picked Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav as two other batters who need to fire against the hosts.

The two unbeaten teams in Group A will square off in New York on Wednesday, June 12. The winner will assure themselves a berth in the Super Eights.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra picked runs from Dube's willow as one of the items on his India wishlist in the clash against the United States.

"Runs should come from Shivam Dube's bat and decent runs. Two or three sixes should go into the stands because there is a role for him. A lot of people are trolling him currently. Forget the troll, think about the role," he said (4:25).

The former India opener noted that the left-handed big-hitter will be a crucial player once the Men in Blue reach West Indies.

"Why did you pick him? You picked him so that when you reach the West Indies, and you will have the big grounds and turning pitches, like the Guyana ground, you will need someone who can hit sixes," Chopra explained.

"Shivam Dube was your best choice at that point in time. We make a turnaround very quickly, We are even asking now for Yashasavi (Jaiswal) to open and Virat (Kohli) to be pushed down, and change everything. You shouldn't do that. So Shivam Dube should score runs," he added.

Dube scored three runs off nine deliveries and gave a tame return catch to Naseem Shah in India's previous game against Pakistan. He remained unbeaten but didn't open his account in the two deliveries he faced against Ireland.

"Rohit has still scored runs in one match but Kohli hasn't scored runs" - Aakash Chopra

Virat Kohli has aggregated five runs in India's first two games.

Aakash Chopra noted that Virat Kohli needed to score runs to regain his rhythm.

"Runs should come from Kohli's bat. Rohit (Sharma) has still scored runs in one match but (Virat) Kohli hasn't scored runs, which will eventually be scored, I have no doubt about that in my mind. However, once the runs are scored, you get the rhythm back," he said (3:55).

"So I am thinking that he should score runs just for rhythm. Otherwise, I am not worried about quality, pedigree and form at all, but he should score runs. So that's one of the things on my wishlist," the cricketer-turned-commentator added.

Chopra pointed out that India also want Suryakumar Yadav to return to run-scoring ways.

"I want Suryakumar Yadav to score runs, and proper and big runs, so that when you are reaching towards the Super Eights and have the big games, I want him to score runs. He should go forward with form and confidence," he explained.

Suryakumar managed seven runs off eight deliveries against Pakistan and chipped a catch to mid-off off Haris Rauf's bowling. He scored a four-ball two against Ireland and was caught in the deep while attempting a big hit to finish the game.

