"It would be a recipe for disaster" - Kim Hughes on Steve Smith's potential return as Test captain

Former Australia captain Kim Hughes believes Steve Smith should never get the Test captaincy again. Hughes also opined on the leadership qualities of Pat Cummins.

With Tim Paine unlikely to continue as captain after this year's home Ashes series, there have been intense discussions about his successor. While Smith remains the chief candidate to return to the post, several experts think Cummins should take over from Paine.

Hughes believes Steve Smith's return to the captaincy could be disastrous for Australia. Hughes opined that Smith would be better off playing as a batter, as the spirit of the game should never be compromised again.

"I would certainly not go to Steve Smith as Test captain. It would be a recipe for disaster. The rules of the game say the captain is responsible for the spirit of cricket. Whether we like it or not, we cheated under his watch. I want to see him remain as one of the best batsmen in the world, plus helping with his experience." the 67-year old told Herald Sun.

Cricket Australia sacked the premier Test batsman as captain after the Newlands fiasco in South Africa in March 2018. The board also banned Smith for a year from international cricket and banned him from leading for a year after returning.

"I have felt for some time that Pat Cummins should be that person" - Kim Hughes

Kim Hughes further remarked that Pat Cummins is the strongest candidate to captain Australia in Tests, and must be brought to the fore after the Ashes series.

"I have felt for some time that Pat Cummins should be that person. Not in T20 and maybe ODIs, but he is the obvious candidate at the Test level. He has conducted himself so well for so long. And it should happen after the Ashes series, which could even see Tim Paine remain in the side."

Pat Cummins has been a significant part of the Australian Test team for the last three years, becoming the no.1 bowler in early 2019. However, the 26-year old is injury prone, and the added responsibility might affect his form. So it remains to be seen if the fast bowler gets the nod to become Australia's next Test captain.

