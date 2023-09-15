Former Australian cricketer Stuart Macgill charged over drug deal - Reports

Former Australian Test bowler Stuart MacGill has reportedly been charged and arrested in connection with a cocaine deal that led to his alleged kidnapping. MacGill was heavily scrutinized by detectives when he was reportedly kidnapped along with five others in April of 2021.

The shocking incident witnessed the 52-year-old being forcefully taken, assaulted, and eventually left stranded. MacGill recalled:

"They stripped me naked, beat me up, threatened me and then just dumped me."

However, the police launched an investigation into an alleged drug supply operation after the officers reported and confirmed that MacGill had been arrested on Tuesday at Chatswood.

The former spinner told police of his repeatedly being punched in the head during the incident, causing him to suffer a concussion. MacGill also stated he was forced into a car at Cremorne on Sydney's north shore and taken to the south of Sydney.

He has been charged with knowingly being involved in the supply of large quantities of a prohibited drug. During a previous hearing for the other kidnappers, a judge raised doubts over MacGill getting into the car willingly, with the former cricketer denying his involvement.

He was granted strict conditional bail on the drug charge and is due to appear at Manly Local Court on October 26.

Stuart MacGill's cricketing career at a glance

MacGill was a great bowler in his own right despite playing second fiddle to Shane Warne.

Stuart MacGill was a vital component of the dominant Australian Test teams of the 2000s with his right-arm leg-spin bowling.

Debuting in the 1998 home series against South Africa, the Western Australian-born cricketer played 44 Tests for Australia in his decade-long career. While his opportunities were limited due to the presence of the late great Shane Warne,

MacGill often looked on par with Warne when he played. He picked up an impressive 208 wickets in his Test career at an incredible average of 29.02, with nine four-wicket and 12 five-wicket hauls.

The leg-spinner also boasted sensational first-class numbers, with 774 scalps in 184 games to his name, most of coming for New South Wales.

MacGill also played three ODIs for Australia and picked up an admirable six wickets at a 17.50 average and an excellent economy of only 3.50 runs per over. Renowned for his ability to flight the ball and deceive the batters with his googly, the champion bowler had a tremendous start to his Test career, with 59 wickets in his first 12 games.

However, MacGill's most fruitful season came in 2003 when he played as Australia's primary spinner, picking up 57 wickets in 11 matches.

Following a couple of disappointing seasons in 2007 and 2008, MacGill finally hung up his boots from international cricket after the 2008 West Indies tour.