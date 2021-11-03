"I just look at the Australian side and there’s a lot of gaps" - Shane Warne's worrying assessment ahead of the Ashes series

Former Australian great Shane Warne has declared that the national team is no longer a feared team, pointing out several chinks ahead of the Ashes series. Shane Warne highlighted that while England has its own flaws, Australia don't appear strong either.

Australia, who will defend the urn later this year at home, haven't looked at their best in the last couple of years. Their last two series defeats on home soil to India have left the side with plenty of questions. Notably, skipper Tim Paine will know he is on borrowed time.

England's Barmy Army @TheBarmyArmy 📆 ANNOUNCEMENT FROM CRICKET AUSTRALIA



The dates for the 2021/22 Men’s Ashes series and venues 👇 📆 ANNOUNCEMENT FROM CRICKET AUSTRALIAThe dates for the 2021/22 Men’s Ashes series and venues 👇 https://t.co/GAca7zEG0Y

Speaking to Fox Cricket, Shane Warne admitted that England have been quite poor in Australia over the last decade. However, the Victorian stated that the hosts have plenty to sort out. He said:

"When you think back to Australia and think back to Ashes series in Australia, England have been very, very poor for a long time when they come to Australia. But I just look at the Australian side and there’s a lot of gaps."

Warne stated that the likes of Mitchell Starc, David Warner and Paine have delivered underwhelming performances and are hardly as formidable as before. The 145-Test veteran said:

"Our fast bowlers – Pat Cummins looks short of a gallop and we know he’s going to come good because he’s world-class. But Starc’s nowhere, Hazlewood’s bowling well. But apart from that, we’ve got Warner not making a run. Who’s he going to open with? Labuschagne and Smith at three and four, but who’s going to bat at five? Green is still a young player that looks pretty good.

'Paine, he’s had a shocker the last couple of years as captain, tactically he’s been very poor, lost the last two series and can’t make a run. Our side’s not as great, this ‘almighty Australia."

Labuschagne has been Australia's best batsman for the last two years at home. The right-handed batsman's breakthrough series was the 2019 Ashes and has been nearly unstoppable ever since.

"No one fears Australia anymore" - Shane Warne

Australia. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Shane Warne further claimed that now every team touring Australia genuinely believes they can beat them. Speaking of the visitors, the 52-year-old warned against underestimating their batting unit despite labeling it weak. He opined:

"But here’s the big thing: No one fears Australia anymore. Coming to Australia, everyone used to go ‘oh we’re going to have to be at our best to even compete’. Now they just believe they can beat Australia – every side. I look at England and I think their batting looks really weak. But Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler has this form and suddenly they’re looking pretty good."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

All-rounder Ben Stokes' late recall to the side seems to have boosted England exponentially. However, they will still require a herculean effort to regain the urn.

Edited by Aditya Singh