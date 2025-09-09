Former batter picks his India playing XI for Asia Cup 2025, includes both Sanju Samson and Shubman Gill

Former batter Mohammad Kaif has chosen both Sanju Samson and vice-captain Shubman Gill in India's playing XI for the Asia Cup 2025. The cricketer-turned-analyst chose Gill to open alongside World No.1 T20I-ranked batter Abhishek Sharma and Samson to play at No. 3 ahead of Tilak Varma, who failed to secure his place in Kaif’s XI. The remarks came amid ongoing debate on who should open for India alongside Abhishek.Kaif further picked India captain Suryakumar Yadav, and all-rounders Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya to bolster the middle order. The 44-year-old further included Shivam Dube to play the finisher’s role ahead of Rinku Singh, who also failed to secure a place in Kaif’s XI.The core bowling unit featured ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh, and two wrist-spinners in Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy.Mohammad Kaif’s India playing XI for Asia Cup 2025 (via Instagram): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, and Jasprit Bumrah.Notably, Rinku Singh has been ignored owing to his poor form in T20Is. The southpaw has managed to score just 67 runs in his last five T20Is at a strike rate of 101.51. On the other hand, Tilak Varma scored 133 runs at a strike rate of 131.68 in the five-match T20I series against England earlier this year. The left-handed batter, however, slammed back-to-back T20I centuries in South Africa last year.In the clip, Kaif stressed that India will miss out on the all-round services from Washington Sundar at No. 8. He said on his Instagram video:&quot;At No. 8 they need a batter but because they don’t have Sundar in the squad, his absence will be felt. They will go with seven batters. &quot;Watch the video below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWashington Sundar has scalped 48 wickets in 54 T20Is at an economy rate of 6.94. With the bat, he has amassed 193 runs in 22 innings at a strike rate of 121.38, including one fifty.How have Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson performed in T20Is?Shubman Gill enjoys a decent record in T20Is, scoring 578 runs in 21 innings at a strike rate of 139.27 with the help of one ton and three half-centuries. His last T20I appearance came against Sri Lanka in July last year. However, the 26-year-old slammed 650 runs in 15 innings at a strike rate of 155.87, including six fifties, while leading the Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2025.On the other hand, Sanju Samson enjoys a better strike rate than Shubman Gill in T20Is. The right-handed batter has amassed 861 runs in 42 matches at a strike rate of 152.38, including three tons and two fifties. As an opener, the 30-year-old smashed three T20I centuries last year. At No. 3, he has managed 33 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 126.92.