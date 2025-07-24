Former cricketer slams India's team management as Rishabh Pant walks out to bat with fractured toe on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh slammed Indian team management after Rishabh Pant walked out to bat with a fractured toe on Day 2 of the side's ongoing fourth Test against England. The wicket-keeper-batter suffered a blow to his right foot while playing a reverse sweep off the bowling of Chris Woakes on Day 1.Pant appeared to be in a lot of pain and was taken off the field in a golf cart. He scored a quick 37 runs from 47 balls before being retired hurt. Ganesh opined that the 27-year-old resuming his knock on Day 2 could potentially aggravate his injury. He also pointed out that the toe injury wouldn't allow Pant to take doubles. The cricketer-turned-coach wrote on X:&quot;Hope this move of Pant doesn’t end up becoming counterproductive to India. 1. Pant can’t run two. 2. There’s every chance of aggravating his injury. Have the wisemen in the dressing room thought about this?&quot; It is worth mentioning that while Pant walked out to bat, he won't keep wickets in the Test. The stumper sustaining an injury is a big setback for India, given that they are trailing 1-2 in the five-match series. Pant finished with a 54-run knock from 75 balls. He is currently the second-highest run-getter of the series, with 467 runs across six innings at an average of 77.83. &quot;Dhruv Jurel will assume the role of wicket-keeper&quot; - BCCI releases statement on Rishabh Pant's injury The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared an official statement about Rishabh Pant's injury on Thursday, July 24. The Indian board confirmed that the southpaw won't be wicketkeeping in the ongoing fixture. Backup wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel will don the keeping gloves for the side. BCCI wrote in an official statement:&quot;𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: Rishabh Pant, who sustained an injury to his right foot on Day 1 of the Manchester Test, will not be performing wicket-keeping duties for the remainder of the match. Dhruv Jurel will assume the role of wicket-keeper. Despite his injury, Rishabh Pant has joined the team on Day 2 and will be available to bat as per team requirements.&quot;Jurel kept wickets as a substitute in the third Test of the series as well. Pant hurt his finger while wicketkeeping in the first innings at Lord's, London. However, he recovered in time for the fourth Test.