Former England all-rounder’s son breaks father’s record by hammering century for England Lions against Cricket Australia XI

Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff's son, Rocky Flintoff, struck a historic ton for the England Lions while playing against Cricket Australia XI on Thursday, January 23.

With this hundred, he broke his father Andrew Flintoff's record by becoming the youngest player to hit a maiden century for the England Lions. Rocky is 16 years and 291 days old. His father and former English all-rounder had achieved this record previously by scoring a hundred when he was 20 years and 28 days old.

Rocky scored 108 runs off 127 balls with an attacking approaching, striking nine fours and six sixes in his innings. His team was in all sorts of trouble at 161/7 when he walked in to bat. Rocky was well supported by Freddie McCann, who scored a crucial half-century.

Combined with vital contributions from Alex Davies (76) and Ben McKinney (32) upfront, the England Lions managed to put up a total of 316 eventually. Earlier, Cricket Australia XI had scored 214 runs in the first innings after winning the toss and electing to bat first.

Therefore, the Lions also gained a healthy 102-run first innings lead. Cricket Australia XI got to 33/1 before the close of play on the second day.

What are former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff's son's numbers so far?

At the age of 16, former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff's son, Rocky Flintoff, has not played much cricket yet. He has played only four first-class matches for Lancashire's second XI so far. In these four games, he has scored only 87 runs from seven innings at an average of 12.42 with a top score of 32.

The youngster made his first-class debut in August 2024 against Surrey at The Oval. He has also played 7 List-A matches and has comparatively better numbers. From seven List-A games and as many innings, Rocky Flintoff has scored 167 runs at an average of 23.85. He has also scored a half-century, which is also his highest score (88).

Rocky's List-A debut came against Kent at Blackpool in July 2024. While his numbers do not talk a lot about him yet, he is relatively new and very young. However, his historic ton for the England Lions against Cricket Australia XI is a testimonial of his potential and capabilities.

