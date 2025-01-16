Former England batter expresses interest in Team India's batting coach role after BGT 2024-25 debacle

Former England batting legend Kevin Pietersen expressed his interest in taking up the role of batting coach in the Indian coaching setup. The English batting trailblazer replied to a post stating that via his social media account

The coaching set-up of Team India sees the absence of a batting coach since the appointment of Gautam Gambhir in July 2024. Abhishek Nayar and Dutchman Ryan Ten Doeschate are present as assistant coaches in the set-up. Following the 1-3 loss in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, a review meeting was held, with multiple reports pointing that the Indian team could soon appoint a batting coach.

Kevin Pietersen came across a post on X which stated the same. Pietersen dropped a comment under the post, saying:

"Available!"

Batters put on a poor show for Team India in the recently concluded BGT 2024-25

Barring the first game in Perth, Team India's batter failed to stand tall against the Australian bowling attack in the recently concluded Border Gavaskar Trophy. Skipper Rohit Sharma and ace batter Virat Kohli were in a poor run of form throughout, which seems to have prompted the decision to bring in a batting coach.

Rohit Sharma played in three Tests at Adelaide, Brisbane and Melbourne, and accumulated only 31 runs in five innings before opting out of the last Test in Sydney. On the other hand, Virat Kohli had a promising start to the tour, scoring a 100 in Perth but could only manage 85 runs in the next four Tests.

Team India will next play a Test in June of this year when they tour England as a part of the World Test Championship 2025-27 Cycle. They will look to appoint a batting coach soon.

