Former England batter Jonathan Trott appointed as head coach of Afghanistan's men's cricket team 

Former England batter Jonathan Trott has been roped in as the new head coach of Afghanistan's men's cricket team. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) issued an official statement on Friday (July 22), confirming the appointment.

He replaced Graham Thrope, who had to step down from his role as head coach due to illness. The side's upcoming five-match T20I series in Ireland will be Trott's first assignment in this role.

ACB posted on Twitter:

"South African-born former English middle-order batter @Trotty has been named the new head coach of our national men’s cricket team. He will step up into the role of head coach during Afghanistan’s tour to Ireland in August."

Notably, Trott has served as England's batting coach in the past. Furthermore, he was the batting consultant for Scotland during the T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE.

The right-hander has played 52 Tests for England, scoring 3835 runs at an impressive average of 44.1. He averaged 51.2 in ODIs and has 2819 runs to his name in the format from 68 matches.

"Can't wait to get to work with a group of players who are clearly capable of generating results" - Jonathan Trott

Commenting on his appointment, Jonathan Trott mentioned that he is very excited to be associated with the Afghanistan side. He also suggested that it is going to be a very big year for the side's development.

The cricketer-turned-coach further added that he is looking forward to working with all the players and highlighted how they are all capable of doing well. Speaking on ACB's official website, Trott stated:

"Im honoured and excited to have the opportunity to take one of international cricket's most exciting teams through what is a huge year for their development as a team. I Can't wait to get to work with a group of players who are clearly capable of generating results in a style that will make the people of Afghanistan proud."

Earlier this year, the ACB had named former Pakistan pacer Umar Gul as their bowling coach. His stint began in May, ahead of the team's Zimbabwe tour. The side secured a 3-0 series win over the hosts in both the T20I as well as the ODI series.

The team will next be seen in action against Ireland in August. The five-match T20I series will get underway on August 9 at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast.

