Former England captain picks the better batter between Joe Root and Sachin Tendulkar

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has said that Joe Root is not yet a better batter than Sachin Tendulkar. The 50-year-old made this statement while answering a series of rapid-fire questions, some of which were controversial and related to Indian cricket.

The 34-year-old England batter remains the closest to Sachin Tendulkar's Test runs total of 15,921 runs. Root has 13,543 runs in 158 Tests with an average of 51.29.

"Not yet"- Vaughan said in reply when asked if Root was better than Tendulkar in a video shared on 'Stick to Cricket's' X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Root surpassed the run tally of several great batters during the recently completed Test series against India. He went past the likes of Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis, and Ricky Ponting to move into second place on the all-time list of leading run-scorers in Test history.

Michael Vaughan feels India have underachieved in Test cricket in the last 12 months

Former England captain Michael Vaughan believed that India had underperformed in Test cricket over the past 12 months. When asked quickly whether India had underachieved despite having a large resource pool, the former right-handed batter said he believes the team will start winning in the future. However, he acknowledged that they had not played at a top level in the last year.

"They are going to start winning, but in the last year in Test cricket, they have underachieved," Vaughan said.

The numbers support Vaughan's statement that India has underachieved in Test cricket over the last 12 months. Since Gautam Gambhir became head coach in July 2024, India has won only five of the 15 Test matches played.

They have lost eight, including a 3-0 whitewash at home against New Zealand. They have also drawn two matches - against Australia at Brisbane in December 2024 and against England at Old Trafford in July 2025.

