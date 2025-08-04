"Wondering if you could have a bit of common sense" - Former England captain slams decision to call early stumps on Day 4 of 5th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Former England captain Nasser Hussain criticized the decision to call early stumps due to rain on Day 4 of The Oval Test on Sunday, August 3. According to Hussain, the great series deserved a finale in front of a big house. He opined that with some common sense the game could have been finished on Day 4 itself, pointing out that the option of the extra half hour was also available.The fifth and final Test of a memorable series between India and England at The Oval is tantalizingly poised heading into Day 5. Chasing 374, the hosts went to stumps at 339-6. They need 35 runs for victory on Monday, while India need to pick up four wickets (assuming injured Chris Woakes bats).During a discussion on Sky Sports Cricket, Hussain slammed the decision to take the game into Day 5 as stumps were called with 40 minutes of waiting time left. The former England captain commented:&quot;Most importantly, for fans who have paid good money, remember tomorrow [Monday] is a work day. This sort of series deserves a finale in front of a big crowd - an iconic cricket ground The Oval. That would have been some finale tonight. May have just knocked off 35 or you may have just seen Chris Woakes walk down the stairs in a sling.&quot;I'm just wondering if they could have done anything. They had 42-43 minutes to play with. With the regulations, if the groundsmen had said, we can't get the covers off in that time; umpires would have to call stumps. You do have the option of the extra half hour if you feel you can get a result. I am just wondering if you could have a bit of common sense in there. It's a shame,&quot; the 57-year-old added.Chasing 374, England were 106-3 at one point before Joe Root (105) and Harry Brook (111) added 195 for the fourth wicket to put the hosts on top. India fought back with a couple of late wickets, but England still seem to have the upper hand.&quot;It would have been nice to have 20,000 people on the ground&quot; - Dinesh Karthik on Oval Test heading into Day 5Former India keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik backed Hussain's views on the timing of stumps being called on Day 4. He too reckoned that a stronger attempt should have been made to end the game on Sunday itself. Karthik to Sky Sports:&quot;It would have been nice to have 20,000 people on the ground, whichever team won. A little bit of rain and I agree rules are rules, but I like what Nasser said, that half an hour extension that you get. It could have been 11-12 overs. The crowd would have gotten a result.&quot;At stumps on Day 4 at The Oval, Jamie Smith was batting on two and Jamie Overton on zero. For India, Prasidh Krishna claimed three wickets and Mohammed Siraj two.