Former England cricketers pick between Joe Root and Virat Kohli in different categories amid ENG vs IND 2025 Test series

Former England cricketers Michael Vaughan, Alastair Cook, David Lloyd, and Phil Tufnell recently picked between Joe Root and Virat Kohli amid the 2025 Test series between England and India. On the show 'Stick to Cricket', Michael Vaughan asked the other three to pick between the two in different categories.

Ad

The first category was 'run scoring'. All three picked Joe Root. However, when Vaughan said across all formats, they picked Virat Kohli. The second category was 'big match moments' across all formats, where the three unanimously picked Kohli again.

The third category was 'captaincy', where the three once again picked Kohli. Vaughan, who also picked Kohli, said:

"If you look at his leadership around the Indian Test team and since it's gone, they are missing a massive hole."

Ad

Trending

'Consistency' was the fourth category across all formats, where they picked Joe Root. Alastair Cook, while picking Root, said:

"Root's never had a dip like Kohli's had."

"I don't remember Joe ever having a dip. He had a little dip maybe at the start when he opened a few games," Vaughan added.

Ad

Virat Kohli recently announced his retirement from Test cricket. He played 123 Tests, scoring 9230 runs at an average of 46.85 with 30 hundreds and 31 fifties. He has also retired from T20Is, having played 125 matches, scoring 4188 runs at an average of 48.69 with a hundred and 38 fifties. He has played 302 ODIs, making 14181 runs at an average of 57.88 with 51 hundreds and 74 fifties.

Meanwhile, Joe Root has played 154 Tests, scoring 13087 runs at an average of 50.92 with 36 hundreds and 66 fifties. Root has also played 32 T20Is, making 893 runs. He has played 180 ODIs, scoring 7126 runs at an average of 49.14 with 18 hundreds and 42 fifties.

Ad

Joe Root scored an unbeaten 53 in the ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

England defeated India by five wickets in the opening Test of the five-match series at Headingley, Leeds. The hosts needed 371 runs to win in the fourth innings of the match.

Openers Zak Crawley (65) and Ben Duckett (149) set the chase up beautifully with a 188-run stand at the top. While they lost a few wickets in the middle, the experienced Joe Root was out there to see them through in the end. Root scored an unbeaten 53 off 84 balls, hitting six fours in his knock as England got over the line in 82 overs.

In England's first innings, Root had scored only 28 runs. However, he made a strong comeback in their second innings, remaining unbeaten in a winning cause.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news