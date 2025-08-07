Former England stars pick combined India-England playing 11 from 2025 series; leave out Ravindra Jadeja and Yashasvi Jaiswal

Former England cricketers, Michael Vaughan, Alastair Cook, David Lloyd, and Phil Tufnell picked a combined playing XI from the recently concluded 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The thrilling five-Test series between India and England ended in a 2-2 draw, with players from both sides producing memorable performances.The panel of former players picked KL Rahul and Ben Duckett as their two openers, with Yashasvi Jaiswal just missing the cut. Rahul was the third leading run-scorer in the series with 532 runs at an average of over 53, including two centuries, in 10 innings.Meanwhile, Duckett finished with 462 runs at an average of 51.33, including a match-winning 149 in England's famous final day run-chase of 371 in the series opener at Leeds.The two best batters in the series, Shubman Gill and Joe Root, came in at No. 3 and 4. The former was the leading run-scorer with an incredible 754 runs at an average of over 75, including four centuries.On the other hand, Root continued his record-breaking run in Tests, finishing the series with centuries in each of the last three matches. He amassed 537 runs at an average of 67.12 in the five Tests.Dynamic right-hander Harry Brook completed the middle-order at No. 5 for his 481 runs at an average of 53.44, including two centuries. England captain Ben Stokes came in next despite playing only the first four Tests, thanks to his remarkable all-round returns.Stokes finished with 304 runs and 17 wickets in the series, with a century and a five-wicket haul. India's Rishabh Pant took the wicket-keeper spot despite playing only four Tests, scoring 479 runs at an average of 68.42, including two centuries.Spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar was the lone tweaker in the lineup, coming in at No. 8. The youngster finished with 284 runs at an average of 47.33 and picked up seven wickets in four Tests.Pace Attack for the combined India-England XIThe former England stars chose Gus Atkinson, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj as their three pacers to complete the combined XI. Atkinson played only the series finale at the Oval but finished with eight wickets in the contest, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings.Meanwhile, Bumrah played in only three out of the five Tests, yet finished with 14 wickets at an average of 26, including two 5-wicket hauls.Finally, the never-tiring Mohammed Siraj comes in at No. 11, having played all five Tests and finishing as the series' leading wicket-taker with 23 scalps at an average of 32.43.The panel picked Ben Stokes to captain the combined XI with Bumrah acting as his deputy.ENG-IND combined playing XI for 2025 seriesKL Rahul, Ben Duckett, Shubman Gill, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Gus Atkinson, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Mohammed Siraj