Former England cricketer Sarah Taylor joins Sussex coaching staff 

Former England Women cricketer Sarah Taylor has joined the coaching staff at Sussex County Cricket Club for the upcoming domestic season.

Sarah Taylor has been appointed on a part-time basis and will work in liaison with newly-appointed head coaches - Ian Salisbury and James Kirtley.

The former England Women wicket-keeper, who will be working with the likes of Ben Brown and Phil Salt at Sussex, is looking forward to her new role at Sussex.

“We have a really talented group of keepers at Sussex who I am looking forward to working with immensely. I want to share my experience and expertise to help them get the most out of their game. I’m a big believer in keeping things simple and perfecting the basics so that players can enjoy and express themselves with the gloves,” said Sarah Taylor in a recent interview.

This is ground breaking and brilliant. Well done Sarah and everyone at Sussex. Sarah Taylor handed Sussex role to become first female coach in men’s crickethttps://t.co/RB9cSFqzmv — Elizabeth Ammon (@legsidelizzy) March 15, 2021

Sharing his thoughts on Sarah Taylor's appointment, former England pacer and joint head coach at Sussex, James Kirtley, said:

“Sarah Taylor is hugely skilled in the world of wicket-keeping, but she will also bring so much good as a person around our group. She adds a great perspective to a situation and as a coach she provides an excellent sounding board for ideas and is a fantastic communicator. I am certain she will become a huge asset to our setup."

Sarah Taylor's record for England Women

A groundbreaking appointment by Sussex as England wicketkeeping great @Sarah_Taylor30 is appointed as a coach to the men's county side for the upcoming season 🧤 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) March 15, 2021

The 31-year old represented her country in 226 international matches and was part of England's women's team which won the 2009 and 2017 World Cups as well as the World T20 in 2019.

Advertisement

Sarah Taylor, who debuted for England at the age of 17 in 2006, went on to claim 232 dismissals and is regarded as one of the best wicket-keepers of all time. She also amassed 6,000-plus runs across all formats and has seven centuries and 36 half-centuries to her name.

Sarah Taylor announced her retirement from international cricket in 2019 following persistent battles with anxiety issues. Earlier this year, she played her part in launching the Sussex Cricket Mental Health & Wellbeing Hub. Taylor has also begun coaching at Bede's School in Eastbourne, East Sussex.