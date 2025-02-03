Former India all-rounder and wife spotted together on special occasion of their 9th wedding anniversary

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan was recently spotted with his wife, Safa Baig, during an outing on the special occasion of their ninth wedding anniversary. The couple married in 2016 in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, in a traditional nikah ceremony.

After an intimate wedding ceremony, the former Indian player had a grand reception in Baroda, which their friends and many celebrities attended. Before tying the knot, Safa Baig was a Jeddah-based model. The lovely couple are parents to two sons, Imran and Suleiman.

An Instagram page, Viral Bhayani, shared a video on the social media platform to give fans a glimpse of Irfan Pathan and his wife on their wedding anniversary. In it, the duo could be seen posing together, sporting a warm smile.

Trending

You can watch the video below:

"It’s tough to see Baroda cricket struggling" - Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan after his home state failed to reach the knockout stages of Ranji Trophy 2024-25

After the conclusion of the group stages of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Irfan Pathan congratulated the Jammu and Kashmir team for securing a spot in the quarter-finals. However, he was disappointed that his home team, Baroda, failed to reach the knock-out stage after a disappointing season. Through his X handle, Pathan wrote:

"Congrats to Jammu & Kashmir for making the Ranji knockouts! While I’m happy for them, it’s tough to see Baroda cricket struggling—only one knockout appearance in the last 5-6 years."

Irfan Pathan criticized the Baroda team management for instability in the batting department and for sending bowlers ahead of specialists in the crucial number four position in the batting order during the season. Analyzing the reasons behind Baroda's unfruitful season, Pathan said:

"This season, no batsman even makes the top 30 run-scorers nationally. To make matters worse, the critical No. 4 spot in red-ball cricket has been filled by bowlers like Atish Seth and Mahesh Pethia in do-or-die matches. Bowlers who can bat, but No. 4 requires a specialist. Who’s making these decisions?"

Expand Tweet

Do you agree with former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news