Former India bowler Ajit Agarkar among applicants for selectors' posts

Former India fast bowler Ajit Agarkar is among several ex-players who have applied for positions in the BCCI's selection committee for the men's senior National Team.

The BCCI had earlier advertised for the openings after terms of former selectors Jatin Paranjape, Devang Gandhi and Sarandeep Singh came to an end in September. The BCCI constitution states that the selector who has the most Test caps will become the chairman of the committee.

Sunil Joshi is currently the chairman of the selection committee, but if Ajit Agarkar is appointed, he could replace the former by virtue of his 26 Test caps for India. Maninder Singh, who played 35 Tests for India, has also applied for the post, while Chetan Sharma, Shiv Sundar Das and Abey Kuruvilla are also in the mix.

Ajit Agarkar the favourite to take over?

Ajit Agarkar is considered to be one of the front-runners for the job, having previously worked as the chief selector of the Mumbai state team. The former fast bowler also has ample experience, having played in all three formats of the game for India.

The qualifications put down by the BCCI state that the applicants must have played a minimum of seven Tests and 30 first-class matches, or ten ODIs and 20 first-class matches. Applicants should also have retired at least five years before applying, while 60 is the age limit for the potential candidates.

The BCCI will now shortlist candidates, and those selected will be called in for interviews and further evaluation.

The new selectors will play a role in selecting the India squad for at least three major ICC tournaments, including the T20 World Cups in India and Australia, as well as the 50-over World Cup in India in 2023. Their role will also include picking squads for the national team's bilateral assignenments, India A matches, Deodhar Trophy, Challenger Trophy and Duleep Trophy.