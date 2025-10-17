Former India coach picks all-time combined IND-AUS playing 11; leaves out Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag didn’t find a place as former coach R Sridhar picked his all-time combined playing XI between India and Australia ahead of the upcoming three-match ODI series, which begins in Perth on October 19. The 55-year-old has picked former India captain Rohit Sharma to open alongside legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar. He has included former Australia’s multiple ODI World Cup-winning captain, Ricky Ponting, as his skipper at No. 3.Sridhar picked a formidable middle order in former India captains Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Australia’s Michael Bevan. Dhoni was picked as the sole wicketkeeper-batter. Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who is not part of the upcoming ODI series, has been picked at No. 7.The ex-fielding coach included Jasprit Bumrah, Glenn McGrath, Brett Lee, and legendary spinner Anil Kumble to complete his playing XI.R Sridhar’s all-time IND vs AUS ODI XISachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Ricky Ponting (captain), Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Michael Bevan, Ravindra Jadeja, Glenn McGrath, Anil Kumble, Brett Lee, and Jasprit Bumrah.“He’s the ready-made template for you” – When R Sridhar picked former India captain as a role model for youngstersR Sridhar picked Virat Kohli as a role model for youngsters due to his athleticism on the field, urging them to stay physically and mentally fit. He said during his coaching stint in 2020 (via ESPNcricinfo):“The kind of intensity he brings to the field - I always tell the younger boys that he's the ready-made template for you to just copy him, watch him to see what he does. It's about wanting to go there and do well for a player. It's about preparing yourself off the field, mentally and physically, to go there and to be able to do what you really want to do.”“The buck doesn't stop inside the ground. There are a lot of things to be done outside the ground for a player to be playing at the intensity of Virat Kohli,” he added.Interestingly, Virat Kohli hasn’t played any competitive match since IPL 2025. Having retired from T20Is and Tests, it remains to be seen how the 36-year-old delivers on the field in his remaining career.On the batting front, the right-handed batter needs 54 runs to go past former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara (14,234) for the second-highest runs in ODI cricket. Sachin Tendulkar stays on top with 18,426 runs in 463 matches.