Former India cricketer and actress-wife turn producers, announce first project under their banner Purple Rose Entertainment [In Pictures]

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh and his wife & Bollywood actress Geeta Basra have ventured into production with their banner 'Purple Rose Entertainment'. The couple announced the first project of their production house by sharing an Instagram post.
Basra has acted in Bollywood films like 'Dil Diya Hai', 'Second Hand Husband' and 'Mr Joe B. Carvalho'. She gave fans a glimpse of the mahurat shoot of her maiden project as a producer by sharing a few pictures.
She was seen posing with a clapperboard alongside Harbhajan. Announcing a new chapter in their journey, Basra wrote:
"Big smiles, Bigger dreams... and a brand new title for me! Harbhajan and I have officially rolled cameras for our first project under “Purple Rose Entertainment”, and I’m beyond excited to be stepping into the world of production as a PRODUCER! New ideas, new energy, and a whole lot of heart coming your way very soon! Keep your eyes peeled, the ride is just getting started, and it’s already feeling like pure magic! Can’t wait to share more about what’s next! Stay Tuned!!!"
Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra tied the knot on October 29, 2015. The two are parents to two children, a daughter named Hinaya Heer Plaha and a son, Jovan Veer Singh Plaha.
The ace off-spinner retired from all forms of cricket on December 24, 2021. It is worth mentioning that apart from the production house, the cricket star has earlier tried his hand at business with a restaurant chain, 'Bhajji Da Dhaba'.
"Never seen someone at his age hitting out of the park" - Harbhajan Singh on Vaibhav Suryavanshi's heroics in ongoing Indian Premier Leauge
Rajasthan Royals' (RR) 14-year-old opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi grabbed headlines with a sensational century against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Jaipur on Monday, April 28. He hit a 35-ball ton, the fastest by an Indian batter in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Suryavanshi finished with 101 runs off 38 balls, hitting 11 sixes and seven fours. Harbhajan Singh was mighty impressed by the youngster's stunning batting exploits.
Lauding Suryavanshi's heroics, the cricketer-turned-commentator wrote on Instagram:
"Vaibhav Suryavanshi 14 yrs old from Samastipur a village in Bihar pure Bharat ka dil jeet liya. God bless you beta . Never seen someone at his age hitting out of the park. No fear, pressure of playing at top level @iplt20."
Suryavanshi's explosive ton helped RR chase down the 210-run target in just 15.5 overs. They recorded the fastest-ever 200-plus run chase in the league.
