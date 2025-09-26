Former India cricketers pick best playing XI of Asia Cup 2025; include 4 Indians

By Rishab Vm
Modified Sep 26, 2025 13:44 IST
Asia Cup Cricket - Source: Getty
India are unbeaten in the Asia Cup 2025 - Source: Getty

Former India cricketers Abhishek Nayar, Irfan Pathan, and Saba Karim picked the best playing XI of the Asia Cup 2025. India are set to play Pakistan in the final on Sunday, September 28, in Dubai.

They were allowed to pick only four Indians in the XI, and the team was picked based on the best players, irrespective of their performance in the tournament.

All of them began with Abhishek Sharma as the opener. The left-hander has scored 248 runs from five innings at an average of 49.60 and a strike-rate of 206.66 with two half-centuries. Bangladesh's Litton Das was picked as the other opener and the wicketkeeper-batter.

They then picked Suryakumar Yadav at number three and Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy at number four. At number five, they went with veteran Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, followed by Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka at six. Another all-rounder, Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai, made it at number seven.

Pakistan's pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi was picked at eight. Wanindu Hasaranga and Kuldeep Yadav were picked at nine and ten as the two spinners, followed by ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah at eleven.

Experts' best playing XI of Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma, Litton Das (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Towhid Hridoy, Mohammad Nabi, Dasun Shanaka, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shaheeh Afridi, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kuldeep Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah.

How have India fared at the Asia Cup 2025?

India are the only unbeaten team in the Asia Cup 2025. They won all their group stage games and topped the table. First up, they beat the UAE with a thumping nine-wicket victory. They then trashed Pakistan by seven wickets, followed by a 21-run win against Oman.

The Men in Blue faced Pakistan again in their first Super 4 clash. They registered a six-wicket win. Next up, they beat Bangladesh by 41 runs to seal their spot in the final. They have one Super 4 game remaining against Sri Lanka before taking on Pakistan in the final.

While Abhishek has been the star with the bat, Kuldeep Yadav has led the way with the ball. The wrist-spinner is the highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 12 scalps from five games.

Suryakumar and his troops, who are the defending champions, will be eager to wrap up the Asia Cup 2025 with another win and clinch the trophy.

Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Edited by Rishab Vm
bell-icon Manage notifications