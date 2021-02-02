Former India pacer Ashok Dinda announces retirement from all formats 

Former India pacer Ashok Dinda has announced his retirement from all formats of the game. He played 13 ODIs and nine T20Is for India, claiming 12 and 17 wickets at an average of 51 and 14.41 respectively.

Ashok Dinda made his international debut in a T20I against Sri Lanka at Nagpur in December 2009, and finished with figures of 1 for 34 in three overs. Sanath Jayasuriya was his first international wicket.

His last match for India was an ODI against England, way back in January 2013. Dinda claimed 2 for 53, dismissing big guns Kevin Pietersen and Eoin Morgan.

Although he failed to taste much success at the international level, Ashok Dinda had a highly successful domestic career, representing Bengal in the Ranji Trophy.

#AshokDinda announces retirement. Congratulations on an illustrious career, and all the best for your second innings!! @dindaashoke pic.twitter.com/fFjDqOqV6H — Srinjoy Sanyal (@srinjoysanyal07) February 2, 2021

In 116 first-class matches, Ashok Dinda scalped 420 wickets at an average of 28.28, with 26 five-wicket hauls and five 10-wicket match-hauls.

Ashok Dinda also represented multiple franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL), including Delhi Daredevils, Kolkata Knight Riders, Pune Warriors, Rising Pune Supergiants and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In 78 IPL games, Dinda picked up 68 wickets at a strike rate of 22.20 and an economy rate of 8.22, with a best of 4 for 18.

Ashok Dinda’s fallout with Bengal

Despite being a legend for Bengal, Ashok Dinda was dropped from its squad after playing just one game in the 2019-20 edition of the Ranji Trophy.

According to reports, he didn’t get along well with newly-appointed coach Arun Lal. Later, he was said to have had a fallout with chief selector Palash Nandy as well as Manoj Tiwary.

Ashok Dinda turned out for Goa in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Speaking about him joining the Goa team, the 36-year-old had told TOI:

“Of course I miss Bengal. I have given my blood and sweat for the team for 15 years. I don’t think any pacer has done that and I am proud of it. I know I don’t have many more days of cricket left in me, but I never thought that it would end in this manner.”

Bengal's second-highest wicket-taker in FC cricket. Ashok Dinda used to always sit in this seat. Thank you for everything, @dindaashoke 💯 pic.twitter.com/ZORH2IrF41 — Srinjoy Sanyal (@srinjoysanyal07) February 2, 2021

With 420 first-class scalps, Ashok Dinda finishes his career as Bengal’s second most successful bowler after Utpal Chatterjee.