IPL 2019: Ashok Dinda takes a dig at the trolls by sharing his domestic record

Ashok Dinda (Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.com)

What's the story?

Ashok Dinda has been referred to a lot in the past few days, as nearly every fast bowler conceding a lot of runs at the death has been compared to him. However, Dinda has now hit back, posting a picture on Instagram that proudly displays his domestic record, which is quite impressive.

In case you didn't know...

The term 'Dinda Academy' has gained fame in the last couple of weeks, with trolls claiming that bowlers like Umesh Yadav and Jaydev Unadkat have graduated from there. Yadav and Unadkat have been taken to the cleaners by the batsmen in IPL 2019, prompting many to recall the way Dinda was occasionally thrashed when he used to bowl in the IPL.

Dinda's infamy has lived on through the years in the form of trolls and memes, and even Royal Challengers Bangalore's official account couldn't resist the temptation of using the trend.

RCB's account was actually defending Yadav who had been mercilessly trolled on social media after he conceded 24 runs off one over vs MS Dhoni. After his subsequent good performance vs Kings XI Punjab, the account took a dig on his haters by posting a tweet which stated, "Dinda academy? What's that?".

The heart of the matter

Dinda has seemingly been hurt by all the memes aimed at him. The fast bowler has now taken to social media himself, posting a picture on Instagram that addressed his haters.

He addressed the post to the haters who he feels need to get their statistics right before trolling him. He further added that their opinion does not matter as it is not true.

"Haters, helping you get you statistics right. Stop and stare well your opinion is not my reality. So shut your hating selves and keep me out of your mouth," Ashok Dinda captioned the post where he shared his domestic stats.

What's next?

While Dinda has been trolled a lot over the years, he wasn't as bad as the jokes suggest. No player would get a chance to represent his country unless he had talent.

The trollers and meme makers would do well to keep this fact in mind before continuing with the same old jokes.