Former India pacer Sudeep Tyagi announces retirement

Former India pace bowler Sudeep Tyagi, who featured in four ODIs and one T20I, has announced his retirement from all formats of the game. Tyagi claimed three wickets in ODIs but was wicketless in the only T20I match he featured in.

The 33-year-old also featured in 14 Indian Premier League matches for the Chennai Super Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Tyagi featured in the IPL in 2009 and 2010 but only ended up playing 23 matches in total, during which he picked up 16 wickets while averaging exactly 30.

At the domestic level, Sudeep Tyagi featured in 41 first-class matches and picked up 109 wickets at an average of 31.99. He claimed 31 scalps in 23 List A matches at an average of just under 32.

I have achieved my dream of playing for the country: Sudeep Tyagi

Sudeep Tyagi made his international debut in December 2009, in the 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka at Mohali. He bowled two overs and conceded 21 runs

A couple of weeks later, he made his ODI debut as well against the Lankans. Kumar Sangakkara became Tyagi’s first international scalp as he finished with figures of 1 for 15 from 6.3 overs in a contest interrupted by rain.

"I have achieved what is every player's dream, to represent the country. Wearing the Indian flag is a dream I lived," Tyagi said on his retirement.

"I want to thank MS Dhoni under whom I played my first ODI. I want to thank my role models, Mohammad Kaif, RP Singh and Suresh Raina. It is very difficult to do this, but to move ahead, we must let go," Tyagi added.

Tyagi made a memorable start to his Ranji Trophy career when he picked up 10 wickets on his debut for Uttar Pradesh against Orissa in 2007. With 41 wickets, he played a key role in Uttar Pradesh making the final.

Tyagi hasn’t played any List A game since 2014 and his last T20 match was way back in 2013.