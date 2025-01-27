Former India wicketkeeper enjoys Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad with friends & family [Watch]

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel was seen having a good time at Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, January 26. The cricketer-turned-commentator attended the event with his family and friends.

In a video posted by the paparazzi page Deecee Paps on Instagram, Patel was seen enjoying the concert. Sharing the video of the 39-year-old, the photojournalist's account wrote:

"Got a glimpse of Former Cricketer and now commentator @parthiv9 along with family and friends attending the @coldplay concert at #narendramodistadium! He likes to stay lowkey, today Paps team got lucky to see him having fun!"

It is worth mentioning that Coldplay created history with their Sunday concert in Ahmedabad, with reportedly 1.34 lakh people attending the event. The number makes it India's largest music concert event.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin dedicated special song to Jasprit Bumrah during Ahmedabad concert

Parthiv Patel was not the only Indian cricket in attendance at the Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Team India's ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah was also presented at the Narendra Modi Stadium for the event.

The band's lead singer Chris Martin dedicated a special song to Bumrah during the concert. The English musician also played some of Bumrah's iconic dismissals against England on the big screen.

Martin's lyrics for the song were:

"Jasprit, my beautiful brother. The best bowler in the whole of cricket. We do not enjoy watching you destroy England with wicket after wicket."

This wasn't the first instance of Martin expressing his admiration for Bumrah. He gave back-to-back shoutouts to the star fast bowler during the band's Mumbai shows as well.

On the cricketing front, Bumrah sustained a back injury during India's final match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. While Australia won the five-match series 3-1, the Indian pacer was adjudged the Player of the Series for bagging 32 wickets across nine innings at an average of 13.06.

