Former Indian cricketer shares fun video featuring Cheteshwar Pujara's doppelganger amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Modified Jul 18, 2025 19:11 IST
England v India - 3rd Rothesay Test Match: Day Three - Source: Getty
Cheteshwar Pujara ringing the ball on Day 3 of the 3rd Test at Lord's. - Source: Getty

Former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik revealed Cheteshwar Pujara's doppelganger amid the Test series between England and India. India are in England for a five-match series. Karthik is a part of the broadcast and commentary for the tour.

He shared a funny video on his official Instagram handle, featuring Cheteshwar Pujara and his doppelganger.

"What I'm going to show you right now is one cricketer and another person who looks so similar, from a completely different part of the globe. Let me show you all. This is Cheteshwar Pujara, Indian cricketer, and a man who's into broadcasting recently, and have a look at this, this is Alex Noble," he said.
He asked the two if they thought they looked similar, as all of them shared a hearty laugh. Dinesh Karthik called Alex a 'proper doppelganger'. Notably, Alex Noble is a sports journalist with BBC Sport.

Kartik retired from all forms of cricket in 2024 after the IPL season. However, he reversed the decision later that year and played for the Paarl Royals in the SA20 League. He represented India in 26 Tests, 94 ODIs and 60 T20Is.

Cheteshwar Pujara last played a Test in 2023

Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara, who is yet to retire, last featured in a Test for India in 2023. He has been out of favor for over two years now, failing to come back into the side.

The right-hander played the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) against Australia at The Oval in 2023. He was not a part of the home series last year against New Zealand or the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

Pujara made his debut in the format in 2010. He has played 103 games, scoring 7195 runs at an average of 43.60 with 19 hundreds and 35 half-centuries. The 37-year-old has been active in the domestic circuit. He played seven matches for Saurashtra in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, scoring 402 runs at an average of 40.20 with a double hundred.

Pujara is also in England currently, albeit in a different role. He is a part of the broadcast team. Despite senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli not being around in Tests, the Indian team chose to ignore Pujara for this series.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Edited by Rishab Vm
