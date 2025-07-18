Former Indian cricketer shares fun video featuring Cheteshwar Pujara's doppelganger amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests [Watch]

Former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik revealed Cheteshwar Pujara's doppelganger amid the Test series between England and India. India are in England for a five-match series. Karthik is a part of the broadcast and commentary for the tour.He shared a funny video on his official Instagram handle, featuring Cheteshwar Pujara and his doppelganger.&quot;What I'm going to show you right now is one cricketer and another person who looks so similar, from a completely different part of the globe. Let me show you all. This is Cheteshwar Pujara, Indian cricketer, and a man who's into broadcasting recently, and have a look at this, this is Alex Noble,&quot; he said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe asked the two if they thought they looked similar, as all of them shared a hearty laugh. Dinesh Karthik called Alex a 'proper doppelganger'. Notably, Alex Noble is a sports journalist with BBC Sport.Kartik retired from all forms of cricket in 2024 after the IPL season. However, he reversed the decision later that year and played for the Paarl Royals in the SA20 League. He represented India in 26 Tests, 94 ODIs and 60 T20Is.Cheteshwar Pujara last played a Test in 2023Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara, who is yet to retire, last featured in a Test for India in 2023. He has been out of favor for over two years now, failing to come back into the side.The right-hander played the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) against Australia at The Oval in 2023. He was not a part of the home series last year against New Zealand or the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.Pujara made his debut in the format in 2010. He has played 103 games, scoring 7195 runs at an average of 43.60 with 19 hundreds and 35 half-centuries. The 37-year-old has been active in the domestic circuit. He played seven matches for Saurashtra in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, scoring 402 runs at an average of 40.20 with a double hundred.Pujara is also in England currently, albeit in a different role. He is a part of the broadcast team. Despite senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli not being around in Tests, the Indian team chose to ignore Pujara for this series.