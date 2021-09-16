If India are looking to groom a new captain, then KL Rahul can be looked at: Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian great Sunil Gavaskar named a rather unique choice as a potential captain. While Virat Kohli's decision to resign as T20I captain after the World Cup stunned the fraternity, he was also praised. Gavaskar wants India to groom KL Rahul as skipper by making him the vice-captain in T20Is.

KL Rahul has now established himself as a regular fixture across formats. While the 28-year-old was already an excellent white-ball player, Rahul seems to have nailed down a spot in the Test side too. He did a commendable job as an opener in the Test series in England.

Jay Shah @JayShah Thanks @imVKohli for your contribution as the #TeamIndia captain. As a young talent the focus and determination you have showed as the captain is unmatched. The most impressive aspect was the way of maintaining balance between captaincy and individual performance. Thanks @imVKohli for your contribution as the #TeamIndia captain. As a young talent the focus and determination you have showed as the captain is unmatched. The most impressive aspect was the way of maintaining balance between captaincy and individual performance.

Sunil Gavaskar feels KL Rahul can be Rohit Sharma's deputy as he deserves the role after proving his leadership credentials in the IPL. Gavaskar believes Rahul can handle the burden of being India's captain. Gavaskar told India Today:

"If India are looking to groom a new captain, then KL Rahul can be looked at. He has performed well. Even now in England, his batting was very good. He has been performing well in the IPL and 50-overs cricket as well at the international stage. He can be made vice-captain. He has shown very impressive leadership qualities in the IPL. He hasn’t let the burden of captaincy affect his batting. His name can be taken into consideration."

KL Rahul's first opportunity as a full-time skipper at the top level came in IPL 2020 when he was appointed captain by Kings XI Punjab. The right-handed batsman did a decent job and ended the season with the most number of runs.

Rohit Sharma the frontrunner to replace Virat Kohli as skipper

England v India - Fourth LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Five

Also Read

Meanwhile, opening batsman Rohit Sharma remains the first in line to take over from Kohli as India's T20I captain. The 34-year-old has tasted unparalleled success with the Mumbai Indians in the IPL, leading the franchise to five titles.

Sharma also has a promising record as a skipper in the T20 internationals. He has led the Men in Blue to 15 wins in 19 games as captain and is likely to lead India in next year's T20 World Cup in Australia.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar