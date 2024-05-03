Co-hosts United States of America (USA) are next in line as they have named their squad for the T20 World Cup 2024, with former New Zealand batter Corey Anderson sealing his spot. Wicketkeeper-batter Monark Patel will captain the side and has some familiar names from the recent T20I series win over Canada.

Ali Khan has been deemed fit for the showpiece event after staying on the sidelines for the series against Canada due to a hamstring injury. The right-arm pacer has promising numbers in T20s, picking up 69 scalps in 66 matches, but has played only six matches in the format at the international level.

The 33-year-old has plied his trade for various franchises in numerous international leagues such as CPL, PSL, and BPL. He was also part of the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL briefly but didn't get a game.

The other familiar names in the squad are Saurabh Netravalkar, who remains their most-capped international player, representing the USA in 72 matches in combined ODIs and T20Is. The prolific batting duo of Aaron Jones and Steven Taylor are also included in the squad. Off-spinner Milind Kumar, who made his debut against Canada, has also found a spot.

USA squad: Monank Patel (captain), Aaron Jones (vice-Captain), Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, and Shayan Jahangir.

Reserve players: Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, and Yasir Mohammad.

USA to participate in their first T20 World Cup

The North American nation will also participate in their first T20 World Cup and it is indeed set to be a massive moment for them. The venues in the country for the showpiece event are in cities New York, Texas, and Florida.

They are clubbed with India, Pakistan, Canada, and Ireland in Group A. Their campaign begins against Canada on June 1 in Texas.

