Former NZ all-rounder Chris Cairns collapses, on life support now - Reports

In heartbreaking news for all cricket fans, former Kiwi all-rounder Chris Cairns has collapsed and is now on life support, according to reports.

As per NZ Herald, Chris Cairns suffered an aortic dissection (a tear in the inner layer of the body's main artery) while he was in Canberra last week. Since then, the 51-year-old has undergone multiple operations. However, he has not responded to the medical treatment as expected.

Sources claim that Cairns will soon be shifted to a specialist hospital in Sydney.

#BREAKING Former Black Cap Chris Cairns on life support in Australia https://t.co/8n4CLv6jqR pic.twitter.com/MdGWkJbeV0 — nzherald (@nzherald) August 10, 2021

Chris Cairns was billed by many as one of the greatest all-rounders to have played for the New Zealand men's cricket team. The Picton-born player represented his nation in 62 Tests and 215 ODIs. He scored 3,320 runs and picked up 218 wickets in his Test career.

In the ODI format, Cairns scored 4,950 runs and scalped 201 wickets for his country. He also played a couple of T20 internationals in his career. Most Indian fans remember Cairns for his century in the ICC Knockout Trophy 2000 Final that helped New Zealand beat India.

After retirement, Chris Cairns cleaned bus shelters in New Zealand to earn money

Chris Cairns was alleged of match-fixing

Chris Cairns performed exceptionally well for New Zealand. However, in the final phase of his career, he was allegedly involved in fixing matches in the Indian Cricket League (ICL). Cairns was the captain of the Chandigarh Lions team in that competition.

During the court battle, he incurred many legal expenses which compelled him to clean bus shelters in New Zealand in 2014 to provide for his family. Eventually, he was found not guilty of match-fixing.

Cairns started a new life in Canberra with his wife Mel and their children. We hope the former New Zealand all-rounder recovers soon.

