Former Pakistan batter nearly falls off chair laughing at Muhammad Rizwan’s English mimicry during 2025 Champions Trophy [Watch]

Former Pakistan batter Ahmad Shahzad nearly fell off his chair in laughter following a TV anchor’s mimicry of reigning skipper Muhammad Rizwan. The development came when the presenter spoke of Rizwan’s poor oratory skills before the famous punchline – ‘Sometimes it’s win, sometimes it’s learn’ – which has gone viral on social media.

Ad

Notably, Rizwan has been on the receiving end on social media following Pakistan’s back-to-back losses to New Zealand and India, which led to their elimination from the Champions Trophy 2025. The tournament hosts finished bottom of the Group A points table due to a poor net run rate. That came despite Pakistan sharing one point each with Bangladesh after their last group-stage game was rain-washed.

In a video doing the rounds on X, TV presenter Tabish Hashmi urged the Pakistan captain to improve his speaking skills. He said:

Ad

Trending

“He represents 25 crore people. We want our representative to speak well, look well, say sensible things, play fearless cricket with honesty. When I watch my captain Mohammad Rizwan in press conferences, I'm not saying he should speak in English. He can talk in Urdu but he should make some sense. What is this 'sometimes you win, or you learn. Sometimes it's cramp, sometimes it's acting.”

Ad

Apart from Ahmad Shahzad, the program also featured former players Mohammad Amir and Rashid Latif.

Watch the funny video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

“We haven’t played well” – Pakistan assistant coach’s blunt remarks on Muhammad Rizwan and company

Pakistan assistant coach Azhar Mahmood came up with a straightforward reply to the side’s poor performance in the Champions Trophy 2025. He said (via Hindustan Times):

“We haven't played well in this tournament. We have played good cricket in this format, but in the tournament, it has not gone well because of injuries. Against India, we put a lot of pressure on ourselves.”

Ad

“We know where we need to improve. It is all about adapting and taking responsibility. The results have also been a surprise for us,” he added.

Pakistan will next play New Zealand in a five-match T20I series away from home, which starts in Christchurch on March 16. It will be followed by a three-match ODI series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback