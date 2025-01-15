Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has urged Rohit Sharma to visit Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy. India will play their Champions Trophy matches in Dubai and will not travel to the host nation for the tournament due to the prevailing political tension between the two countries.

However, the captains of each team are expected to attend the opening ceremony of the tournament, which will happen in Pakistan. Basit Ali, on his YouTube channel, reckons that Rohit might not visit Pakistan for the opening ceremony.

The former batter has expressed that he wishes for Rohit to visit Pakistan but stated that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may not allow him to do so.

"When the World Cup happened Babar Azam and Kane Williamson took a flight and went to Australia together. Will Rohit Sharma come to Pakistan? He should. He should come to the ICC event. I want him to come and he would have the wish to come too. Maybe he will give a reason that the ties with Pakistan are not good. Maybe BCCI will give that reason," Basit said.

He also spoke about Jay Shah, the chairperson of the International Cricket Council (ICC) coming to Pakistan. Basit highlighted that Shah is no longer the head of the BCCI and added that he should be present at the opening ceremony as the ICC chief.

"Now Jay Shah is not the BCCI head. He is the ICC head. So in every tournament ICC' head is present in the opening ceremony. So will Jay Shah also tell no? I do not think so. Because Champions Trophy is happening in Pakistan India started everything. They did not come here. Now Hybrid model is there. Everyone will tell it is right. Same way if Rohit does not come even Pakistan's captain will not go to India. But this is the test for Jay Shah. He has to come otherwise all the boards will be disappointed," Basit stated.

"Dubai has not been a lucky ground for India" - Former Pakistan batter on the team's chances of making it to the Champions Trophy final

Given the hybrid model, India will play their Champions Trophy matches in Dubai. The final was originally scheduled to be held in Lahore but will be shifted to Dubai if the Men in Blue make it to the final.

However, Basit Ali stated that he firmly believes that the final will take place in Lahore. The former Pakistan batter reflected that Dubai has not been a lucky ground for India. Notably, the 2021 T20 World Cup was held in Dubai, where India suffered a group-stage exit.

"I told before also that the final will happen in Lahore. I am still saying the same. If India's matches were in Sri Lanka instead of Dubai then I would say India will come to the final. Dubai has not been a lucky ground for India. They have always had a problem there," he stated.

