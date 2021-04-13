Former Pakistan bowler Aaqib Javed gives his verdict on Jasprit Bumrah vs Shaheen Afridi

Former Pakistan fast bowler Aaqib Javed has opined that Jasprit Bumrah is better than Shaheen Afridi in bowling at the death. However, Javed believes Afridi is more effective when it comes to making the new ball talk.

Aaqib Javed's latest remark comes just a few days after he suggested Indian captain Virat Kohli to have a look at Babar Azam's batting technique for a tip or two.

Meanwhile, about the two fast bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah and Shaheen Afridi, Javed said on CricketPakistan:

"(Jasprit) Bumrah is a really good bowler who is good at everything. Right now, he is better than Shaheen (Afridi) in terms of death bowling. Although, with the new ball, Shaheen is ahead of him."

For your viewing pleasure 👀👌



Jasprit Bumrah bowls two perfect yorkers to send #TeamIndia into the #CWC19 semi-finals. pic.twitter.com/NtzVvivUFg — ICC (@ICC) July 3, 2019

However, Aaqib Javed, who played 22 Tests and 163 ODIs for Pakistan, is disappointed with the way Pakistan are utilising Shaheen Afridi.

The former fast bowler has urged the Pakistan team management to reduce the left-armer's workload by playing him only in the important games. He said in this regard:

"It is injustice with Shaheen to make him play every match. Pakistan team should manage his workload carefully. They should not play him when the team has lost the series; they need to adopt a proper rotation policy. Shaheen should only play those matches which are important".

Jasprit Bumrah vs Shaheen Afridi - A statistical comparison

Shaheen Afridi

Advertisement

Both the bowlers made their Test debuts in 2018. However, Jasprit Bumrah has played comparatively more Tests than his Pakistani counterpart.

In 37 Tests, Jasprit Bumrah has snared 87 wickets at an average of 22.1 and a strike rate of 49.1. Meanwhile, Shaheen Afridi has 48 Test wickets in 23 Tests at an average of 32.3 and a strike rate of 61.2.

Meanwhile, since 2018, Bumrah has played 36 ODIs, picking up 52 wickets at a strike rate of 54.06, economy of 4.63 and average of 45.8.

Shaheen Afridi, who made his ODI debut in 2018, has picked up 51 wickets in 24 games at an economy of 5.47. However, the Pakistani bowler has a better strike rate (25.1) and average (22.9) compared to that of Jasprit Bumrah.

Shaheen Shah Afridi at it again ⚡



The youngster has picked up his second five-wicket haul in three matches!#NationalT20Cuppic.twitter.com/SBGHlmGW9z — ICC (@ICC) October 2, 2020

In the shortest format of the game, Bumrah has 19 wickets in 17 T20Is since 2018 at an economy of 6.3. Meanwhile, Shaheen Afridi has 25 wickets in 23 T20Is at an economy of eight.