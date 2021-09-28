Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty - Reports

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has suffered a heart attack and has undergone angioplasty, according to reports.

A member of Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup-winning squad, he is regarded as one of the best batters from the country to have graced the game. The 51-year-old even runs his own YouTube channel and constantly shares his views on the latest happenings in cricket.

According to a tweet by Geo News journalist Arfa Feroz Zake, the former cricketer is reported to have suffered a minor heart attack and underwent successful angioplasty at a hospital in Lahore. He is said to be out of danger.

“All prayers for legendary former captain of Pakistan Inzamam-ul-Haq who is reported to have a minor heart attack. Inzi has underwent successful angioplasty and is out of danger in hospital of Lahore. The nation prays for quick recovery of Inzi,” the scribe’s tweet read.

Inzamam made his international debut in 1991 and went on to play 120 Tests and 378 ODIs for Pakistan, scoring 8830 and 11739 runs respectively. He is, in fact, Pakistan’s leading run-scorer in one-dayers.

The Pakistan legend smashed 35 international hundreds - 25 in Tests and 10 in ODIs. He played a solitary T20I for Pakistan, against England at Bristol in 2006.

Fans pray for Inzamam-ul-Haq’s speedy recovery

Wishes poured in for the former cricketer as soon as reports of him having suffered a heart attack started spreading on Twitter. Here are some reactions from fans:

Aatif Nawaz @AatifNawaz Really saddened to hear about Inzamam Ul Haq's heart attack. One of Pakistan's greatest ever batters and a bona-fide legend of the game...keeping him in my thoughts and praying for a speedy recovery. Really saddened to hear about Inzamam Ul Haq's heart attack. One of Pakistan's greatest ever batters and a bona-fide legend of the game...keeping him in my thoughts and praying for a speedy recovery.

Grassroots Cricket @grassrootscric



Our prayers for a complete and swift recovery for the legend.



#InzamamUlHaq | #CricketTwitter Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq suffered a heart attack and had to undergo angioplasty. He is said to be recovering in hospital.Our prayers for a complete and swift recovery for the legend. Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq suffered a heart attack and had to undergo angioplasty. He is said to be recovering in hospital.



Our prayers for a complete and swift recovery for the legend.



#InzamamUlHaq | #CricketTwitter https://t.co/GMUwrjlcOd

tayyba🇵🇸 @TayybaAly inzamam ul Haq suffered heart attack . May he recover soon & live a long and healthy life inzamam ul Haq suffered heart attack . May he recover soon & live a long and healthy life https://t.co/Mm1Ov4EghX

S O H A I L👓 ( سہیل)🇵🇸🇵🇰 @Msohailsays Inzamam ul Haq has suffered a heart attack and had to undergo an emergency angioplasty. Please pray for his health and speady recovery 🙏 Inzamam ul Haq has suffered a heart attack and had to undergo an emergency angioplasty. Please pray for his health and speady recovery 🙏 https://t.co/tZ8tHZJlPb

M.Rauhan Rasheed @rauhanrasheed Inzi Bhai 😢 - May Allah recover You quickly & Grant You a Long Life without any pain 💚💚 #Inzimam Pray for Inzamam Sir Please Inzi Bhai 😢 - May Allah recover You quickly & Grant You a Long Life without any pain 💚💚 #Inzimam Pray for Inzamam Sir Please

~ JAHANGIR 💫🇵🇰 @JkSayss Inzamam Ul Haq suffered a heart attack. Alhumdullilah he is stable now after the treatment. All the best wishes and prayers your way Inzi Bhai, Allah aapko sehat aur lambi umer de, Aameen! ♥️ Inzamam Ul Haq suffered a heart attack. Alhumdullilah he is stable now after the treatment. All the best wishes and prayers your way Inzi Bhai, Allah aapko sehat aur lambi umer de, Aameen! ♥️ https://t.co/Lt14eUKnD1

Syed Danish @beingsyeddanish Inzamam ul Haq suffering from heart attack and is in hospital.Inzamam had an angioplasty 💔

Wish him a speedy recovery Inzamam ul Haq suffering from heart attack and is in hospital.Inzamam had an angioplasty 💔

Wish him a speedy recovery https://t.co/jFEhPpSVqb

Mumbai Indians @akramrockz055 Breaking news : Former Pakistan captain Inzamam ul Haq suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty.



May Allah grant him with utmost health and record soon 🤲 Breaking news : Former Pakistan captain Inzamam ul Haq suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty.



May Allah grant him with utmost health and record soon 🤲 https://t.co/5T7LRBWyav

Inzamam was among the many former Pakistan cricketers who were critical of New Zealand’s decision to pull out of their tour of Pakistan on the basis of a security threat. Speaking on his official YouTube channel, the former cricketer had said:

“No country can do to another what New Zealand have done to Pakistan. They were our guests and if they had some issues they should have spoken to the PCB. Pakistan had been providing New Zealand with the best security. Since the attack on Sri Lankan cricketers in 2009, we have given security to teams equivalent to that given to a visiting President.”

The Pakistan great retired from international cricket in October 2007, following a Test match against South Africa in Lahore. He scored 14 and 3 in his last Test.

Edited by Prem Deshpande