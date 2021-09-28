Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty - Reports

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has suffered a heart attack and has undergone angioplasty, according to reports.
A member of Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup-winning squad, he is regarded as one of the best batters from the country to have graced the game. The 51-year-old even runs his own YouTube channel and constantly shares his views on the latest happenings in cricket.
According to a tweet by Geo News journalist Arfa Feroz Zake, the former cricketer is reported to have suffered a minor heart attack and underwent successful angioplasty at a hospital in Lahore. He is said to be out of danger.
“All prayers for legendary former captain of Pakistan Inzamam-ul-Haq who is reported to have a minor heart attack. Inzi has underwent successful angioplasty and is out of danger in hospital of Lahore. The nation prays for quick recovery of Inzi,” the scribe’s tweet read.
Inzamam made his international debut in 1991 and went on to play 120 Tests and 378 ODIs for Pakistan, scoring 8830 and 11739 runs respectively. He is, in fact, Pakistan’s leading run-scorer in one-dayers.
The Pakistan legend smashed 35 international hundreds - 25 in Tests and 10 in ODIs. He played a solitary T20I for Pakistan, against England at Bristol in 2006.
Fans pray for Inzamam-ul-Haq’s speedy recovery
Wishes poured in for the former cricketer as soon as reports of him having suffered a heart attack started spreading on Twitter. Here are some reactions from fans:
Inzamam was among the many former Pakistan cricketers who were critical of New Zealand’s decision to pull out of their tour of Pakistan on the basis of a security threat. Speaking on his official YouTube channel, the former cricketer had said:
“No country can do to another what New Zealand have done to Pakistan. They were our guests and if they had some issues they should have spoken to the PCB. Pakistan had been providing New Zealand with the best security. Since the attack on Sri Lankan cricketers in 2009, we have given security to teams equivalent to that given to a visiting President.”
The Pakistan great retired from international cricket in October 2007, following a Test match against South Africa in Lahore. He scored 14 and 3 in his last Test.