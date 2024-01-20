Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed shifts to London amid uncertainty over his future – Reports

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has reportedly moved to London with his family amid uncertainty over his future in the Test side.

The move comes after Ahmed’s failures with the bat in the opening Test against Australia last year. The wicketkeeper-batter scored just three and four runs, respectively, in the Perth Test and was subsequently replaced by Mohammad Rizwan for the second and third Tests in Australia.

According to Cricket Pakistan, Sarfaraz was feeling disheartened and hopeless about the future and decided to leave Pakistan and move to London.

Apart from the Test series in Australia, Sarfaraz had also failed to deliver in the two Tests in Sri Lanka last year, where he returned with scores of 17, one run, and an unbeaten 14 in his three innings.

The 36-year-old, however, was stellar with the bat during the home Test series against New Zealand 12 months ago. He amassed 335 runs in four innings at an average of 83.75, including one ton and three half-centuries during his comeback series.

Sarfaraz is now likely to follow in the footsteps of Cheteshwar Pujara and play in the County Championship. He has previously represented Yorkshire in county cricket.

Sarfaraz Ahmed will participate in Pakistan Super League

Sarfaraz Ahmed will next be in action in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League, where he will represent Quetta Gladiators. The star batter has amassed 1503 runs in 68 innings at a strike rate of 123.80, including seven half-centuries in the T20 tournament.

Quetta will begin their 2024 PSL campaign against Peshawar Zalmi at Gadaffi Stadium on February 18.

Overall, Sarfraz has represented Pakistan in 54 Tests, 117 ODIs, and 61 T20Is, scoring 6,164 runs with the aid of six tons and 35 fifties. He has led the Men in Green to the 2006 U19 World Cup and 2017 Champions Trophy by defeating India on both occasions.

In the PSL, he led Quetta Gladiators to the trophy, beating Peshawar Zalmi in the final.

