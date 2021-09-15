"Well-educated people but they still behave like ignorants" - Mohammad Amir slams PCB and refuses domestic contract

Former Pakistan seamer Mohammad Amir has lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for offering him a domestic contract. The PCB named Amir in the A category in the domestic contract players' list for the upcoming season.

However, the retired cricketer has declined the contract and isn't happy with the board's mindset. Amir shocked the fraternity by announcing his retirement from international cricket in December of 2020. He cited poor relations with the board and management behind the move.

Mohamnad Amir "I would rather the Pakistan Cricket Board gave my central contract to a young cricketer to help him and so that he can support his family"

Amir said it made no sense to play domestic matches as he is not involved in international cricket. The 29-year-old labeled the people in the PCB's ranks as 'ignorants'.

"If I’m not playing international cricket, then what’s the point of featuring in domestic cricket. They want to control me by offering this contract but that’s not going to happen. The PCB should have contacted me before including my name in the domestic contracts list. They [PCB] have well-educated people in their ranks but they still behave like ignorants," Amir said as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

However, Amir reportedly revealed he was ready to come out of retirement before the selectors announced Pakistan's World T20 squad. However, there was no place for him for the showpiece event in the UAE.

I’m enjoying playing league cricket and spending the rest of the time with my family: Mohammad Amir

Amir advised the PCB to award the contract to any young and promising cricketer. He stated that he is at peace playing league cricket and spending quality time with family. He said:

"Maybe they [PCB] haven’t accepted the fact that I have retired from international cricket, which is why they take such steps. I’m enjoying playing league cricket and spending the rest of the time with my family."

Amir featured in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs, and 50 T20Is. A high-quality swing bowler as a teen, his career was never the same after returning from the match-fixing ban in 2015.

The 29-year-old played an instrumental role in helping Pakistan win the Champions Trophy in 2017. His last game was against England in December of 2020.

