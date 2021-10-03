If we see Pakistan's last one and half year's T20 performances, only their top order has done well: Umar Gul

Former Pakistan pace spearhead Umar Gul isn't too impressed by Pakistan's batting line-up and the over-reliance on the top-order ahead of the T20 World Cup. Pakistan's World T20 squad has come under fire due to a shortage of capable middle-order batters.

Pakistan's middle-order has indeed been a cause for concern as they have crumbled under pressure on several occasions. Strong returns from openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have often masked their failures.

Umar Gul remarked that Pakistan's top-order has carried the team in the T20s for a long time now. However, Gul trusts the middle-order to come good as they are used to playing in the UAE. He also earmarked Mohammad Hafeez as a critical player in the middle-order. Gul told Cricket Pakistan in an exclusive interview:

"If we see the last one and half year's performances, only Pakistan's top order has done well. The coaching staff has also expressed concerns, but the team selected for the World Cup and the conditions in the UAE are similar to that of Pakistan."

"Hence, I expect the team to handle these concerns. Obviously, the team is highly dependent on Babar and Rizwan, while Mohammad Hafeez is a vastly experienced player. Hoping that Hafeez rediscovers his rhythm because he has performed well in the T20 cricket in recent times."

However, Mohammad Hafeez recently contracted dengue and is uncertain for the T20 World Cup. The veteran cricketer finished 2020 as the highest run-getter in T20I cricket, mustering 415 runs in ten games.

Our bowling attack looks well balanced and there are expectations from them: Umar Gul

Gul remains confident of Pakistan's bowling attack. Hasan Ali, who made a grand comeback after injury, has found backing from the Pakistani pacer. Gul has high expectations from Shaheen Afridi and the spinners as well. He feels the conditions should help them.

"Undoubtedly, our bowling line-up is strong as the likes of Hasan Ali have been performing well across formats. Shaheen Shah Afridi looks in good rhythm. Our spinners are also handy and would be effective, given the conditions in the UAE. Hence, our bowling attack looks well balanced and there are expectations from them."

A few sources have indicated that Pakistan's World Cup squad could yet undergo a change, with the likes of Sharjeel Khan and Fakhar Zaman returning to the squad. The selectors surprisingly omitted experienced campaigner Shoaib Malik, who is striking at 159.09 in the ongoing T20 domestic competition.

