"What has Wasim Khan done for Pakistan cricket?" Danish Kaneria blasts outgoing PCB CEO

Former Pakistan leggie Danish Kaneria slammed Wasim Khan and believes his departure is a blessing for Pakistan cricket. Khan stepped down as the CEO of the PCB on Wednesday and his resignation was accepted.

Khan, who took charge as the CEO in 2019, vacated the position four months before the end of his contract. He revealed that it has been an honor to serve Pakistan cricket but felt the time was to move on and spend more time with his family.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Danish Kaneria felt Wasim Khan hardly did anything good for Pakistan cricket. The 40-year-old accused the former CEO of being power-hungry and wealth-oriented. Kaneria also blamed Khan for failing to convince England to tour Pakistan. Kaneria said:

"What has Wasim Khan done for Pakistan cricket? He has only ruined Pakistan cricket by running behind money. When Ramiz bhai requested him to work for 30% less money, he declined as the powers were snatched away from him. Khan's misuse of power damaged and harmed Pakistan cricket. If he had such contacts with England, why couldn't he convince them to tour Pakistan?"

Pakistan's much-anticipated home season this year was ground to dust as both New Zealand and England withdrew from their scheduled tours of the nation. The decision by both cricketing boards faced severe backlash from the PCB, who had to cope with massive financial losses.

Danish Kaneria backs Aaqib Javed to become the director of Pakistan cricket

Kaneria said he expects the PCB chairman Ramiz Raja to create a director's position and dissolve the CEO's spot. He tipped former paceman Aaqib Javed to fit well in the new position, stating he has great credibility and will work well with Raja.

"I predict Ramiz bhai to do away with the CEO position and expect Aaqib Javed to occupy the director's position. He has done wonders as he has worked with Lahore Qalanders. I have also worked with Javed in the National Cricket Academy and he is a zero-tolerance type of personality. There is also a great understanding between Javed and Ramiz bhai."

Khan is the latest to depart from the Pakistan cricket circle, following Misbah-Ul-Haq and Waqar Younis, who are no longer coaches. The Men in Green find themselves slightly unsettled by multiple off-field issues ahead of the T20 World Cup.

