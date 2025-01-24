Former RR batter takes one-hand stunner to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane for 16 in Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match vs J&K [Watch]

Jammu and Kashmir captain Paras Dogra clinched a one-handed stunner to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane on Day 2 (Friday, January 24) of the ongoing Ranji Trophy clash against Mumbai. The Mumbai skipper had to depart after scoring 16 runs off 36 deliveries as the defending champions continued to crumble at home.

After making quick work of the opposition's lower order in the first session, Mumbai had a deficit of 86 runs to deal with. After being comfortably placed at 54-0, courtesy of Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal's electrifying start, Mumbai collapsed to 86-5. The onus was on skipper Ajinkya Rahane to get the team out of trouble.

However, in the 27th over, the right-handed batter tried to play a trademark cover drive off a full delivery by Umar Nazir. He did not bring the bat's face down and instead played the stroke in an uppish manner. The ball traveled in the gap between cover and mid-off and brought the fielder into play.

40-year-old Dogra was alert as he ran to his left and produced a full-length dive to complete the one-handed catch. Have a look at the brilliant piece of fielding by the former Rajasthan Royals player right here:

Mumbai were reduced to 91-6 after 26.1 overs following Rahane's dismissal. A loss could severely hamper their hopes of qualifying and retaining the title as they were placed third on the table prior to the contest.

Ajinkya Rahane had scored 12 runs in the first innings against Jammu and Kashmir

Much like the rest of the star-studded Mumbai batting unit, Rahane also faltered in the first innings. After electing to bat first, the defending champions were reduced to 12-2 when the skipper walked in on Day 1. He could only score 12 runs before being castled by Umar Nazir in the 13th over. Mumbai were bowled out for 120 after Shardul Thakur stepped in with a counter-attacking fifty.

As of writing, Mumbai are reduced to 115-7 in the 33rd over, with Shardul Thakur and Tanush Kotian currently at the crease. Their lead reads only 29 runs at the minute.

