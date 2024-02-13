Former South African great Mike Procter 'seriously ill' in intensive care

Former South African all-rounder and head coach Mike Procter is in quite a serious condition in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Procter is being treated at the uMhlanga Hospital near the eastern city of Durban, as his wife Maryna and two daughters are present with him.

According to News 24, the 77-year-old's wife said that he suffered a complication amid a routine surgery last week and sustained a cardiac arrest while recovering in the ICU.

"Mike experienced a complication during routine surgery last week. While recovering in the ICU, he suffered a cardiac incident. He is currently in the ICU working on his recovery," Maryna's statement read.

A family friend also confirmed to AFP that the former right-handed batter's condition is critical.

Mike Procter's international career was cut short in 1970

Born in Durban, South Africa, the seam-bowling all-rounder is one of the best to grace the game. Mike Procter made his international debut in 1967 against Australia. However, the veteran's career was limited to only seven Tests in which he mustered 226 runs and took 41 wickets at a sensational 15.02 apiece.

Before South Africa's ban from world cricket in 1970 due to the Apartheid government, the men's team won six out of seven Tests in which Procter featured. As renowned as the all-rounder was as a fast bowler, he was also a flamboyant batter, hitting six first-class centuries in successive innings. The Durban-born lad also played a whopping 401 first-class matches, hammering 21,936 runs at an average of 36.01, with 48 tons, while also claiming 1,417 scalps.

In 271 List A matches, the veteran scored 6,624 runs and picked up 344 wickets. After South Africa transformed into a democracy and returned to international cricket, Mike Procter coached and led the national team to the 1992 World Cup semi-finals in Australia. He also featured in 14 seasons for the English county side Gloucestershire.

