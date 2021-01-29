Former Sri Lanka cricketer Dilhara Lokuhettige found guilty under ICC Anti-Corruption Code

Former Sri Lanka all-rounder Dilhara Lokuhettige has been found guilty under three counts of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. As per an ICC media release, an independent Anti-Corruption Tribunal found him guilty of the following three offences on Thursday (January 28):

Article 2.1.1 - for being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspect(s) of a match.

Article 2.1.4 - Directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any Participant to breach Code Article 2.1.

Article 2.4.4 - Failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code.

The Emirates Cricket Board had provisionally suspended Dilhara Lokuhettige in 2018 after his attempts to fix T10 League matches in Sharjah. ICC charged him for the same in April 2019. Soon, he received another suspension. The board will likely announce a severe punishment now after the independent Anti-Corruption Tribunal found him guilty.

Dilhara Lokuhettige is the fourth former Sri Lankan player after Nuwan Zoysa, Jayananda Warnaweera, and Sanath Jayasuriya to be found guilty of corruption-related charges in recent years.

Dilhara Lokuhettige played 11 matches for Sri Lanka

Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni were the first two ODI wickets of Dilhara Lokuhettige

Dilhara Lokuhettige made his ODI debut against India in 2005. MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh were his first two wickets in international cricket.

Unfortunately, he lost his place in the Sri Lanka team after a few months. Dilhara Lokuhettige made a surprise comeback against India in 2013. He bowled a spell of 0/40 at the Queen's Park Oval in what proved to be his final appearance for his country. Lokuhettige played nine ODIs and two T20Is for Sri Lanka.