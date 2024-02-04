Former Sri Lankan spinner Rangana Herath rejects Bangladesh Cricket Board's new coaching contract

Rangana Herath has denied a new coaching contract from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). The former Sri Lankan spinner joined BCB as a spin bowling coach in December 2021. Back then, he had signed a two-year deal, which expired in late 2023.

After the contract ended, BCB officials reached out to Rangana Herath for a new role of a spin mentor. The new role would require him to work with the spinners of the country for 200 days a year. Herath initially showed interest in the role but decided to give the final answer after a discussion with his lawyers.

BCB cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus confirmed to reporters last night that Herath has declined the offer. As per Cricbuzz, Yunus said:

"Herath is not with us. The offer we made to him (Herath) he did not accept and so he is no more with us."

Expand Tweet

Apart from Herath, fielding coach Shane McDermott has also left the coaching staff. Besides, BCB has also posted advertisements for strength and conditioning coach, batting coach, assistant coach, pace bowling coach, and analyst for the team.

Bangladesh team yet to play an international match in 2024

More than a month has passed in 2024, but the Bangladesh men's team is yet to compete in an international game this year. The dates for any of their matches until the T20 World Cup 2024 have not been officially announced yet.

The top names of the country are busy playing in BPL 2024, while the youngsters are representing the nation in ICC U19 World Cup 2024. It will be interesting to see what happens next in Bangladesh cricket.

As per the FTP of ICC, the Tigers are scheduled to play two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is against Sri Lanka at home. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the tour's schedule.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App