Four Team India players receive their ICC Awards and Team of the Year caps in Dubai ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 [In Pictures]

Team India players received their ICC Awards and Team of the Year caps in Dubai on Monday (February 17). Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya got caps after being named in ICC's T20I Team of the Year 2024.

Ad

Rohit is the designated captain of the team and also an opener, a role in which he scored 378 runs across 11 games at an impressive strike rate of more than 160. His crucial contributions with the bat and astute captaincy helped India end their trophy drought last year as they won the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies.

Hardik Pandya also joined him in the Team of the Year, following his brilliant all-round performances in the format last season. He scored 352 runs and picked up 16 wickets across 17 games in 2024 to establish himself as a premiere all-rounder.

Ad

Trending

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh also joined the senior duo in the side after having a great season with the ball. He scalped 36 wickets from just 18 games to play a pivotal role in Team India's success throughout the year and in the T20 World Cup.

Due to his phenomenal performances, he was named ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year of 2024. Indian bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was also included in the ICC T20I Team of the Year along with the above-mentioned players.

Ad

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also received the cap as he earned a spot in the ICC Test Team of the Year 2024, scoring 527 runs and picking up 48 wickets. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jasprit Bumrah were the other two Indians in the team. As the duo are not in Dubai for the Champions Trophy, they were absent from the photos.

You can view the pictures of the four Indian players in the below post:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Team India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign will commence with clash against Bangladesh

The Men in Blue find themselves in Group A along with Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand during the league phase of the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. Here is the schedule for their matches in the tournament:

Match 1: February 20 - Bangladesh vs India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (Start time - 2:30 PM IST)

Ad

Match 2: February 23 - Pakistan vs India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (Start time - 2:30 PM IST)

Match 3: March 2 - New Zealand vs India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (Start time - 2:30 PM IST)

India's updated squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Non-traveling reserves: Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shivam Dube.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback