Fox runs around on the field and interrupts LS vs OI The Hundred 2025 Match [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Aug 06, 2025 02:20 IST
London Spirit Men v Oval Invincibles Men - The Hundred - Source: Getty
A fox was spotted on the field during The Hundred 2025 game. (Credits: Getty)

A fox was running around the field during The Hundred 2025 men's match between the London Spirit and The Oval Invincibles at Lord's Cricket Ground, interrupting the game. The small fox running swiftly around the ground left commentators Stuart Broad and Eoin Morgan amused as Sky Sports Cricket shared a video of it.

The moment happened when London Spirit pacer Daniel Worrall started to bowl. With the Invincibles needing 72 more runs to win, the fox was suddenly seen running across the cricket ground, seemingly clueless, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

Watch the video from The Hundred 2025 game below:

The fox soon crossed the boundary line, drawing even more cheers from the spectators as the match continued a few minutes afterward moment.

Oval Invincibles kickstart The Hundred 2025 with a commanding victory over the London Spirit

Rashid Khan claimed The Player of the Match award. (Credits: Getty)
Rashid Khan claimed The Player of the Match award. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, Invincibles, the defending champions, defeated the Spirit by six wickets to kick off the 2025 edition of The Hundred. Despite having players like David Warner, Kane Williamson, and Ashton Turner, the Spirit collapsed for 80 runs in 94 balls. Rashid Khan and Sam Curran led the Invincibles with three wickets each. Jordan Clark took two, while Jason Behrendorff and Nathan Sowter each claimed two.

Will Jacks and Tawanda Muyeye scored 34 runs together in 32 balls before the former was dismissed for 18 runs. Jacks top-scored with 24, while Curran and Jordan Cox were dismissed for single-digit scores. Sam Billings, the Invincible captain, remained unbeaten on nine to guide the defending champions home alongside Donovan Ferreira.

Left-arm spinner Liam Dawson took a few wickets but couldn't prevent the Invincibles from winning. The London Spirit's women's team won against Oval Invincibles women by 17 runs to start the competition as Grace Harris' 89* outshone Meg Lanning's explosive 85.

About the author
Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

