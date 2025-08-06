Fox runs around on the field and interrupts LS vs OI The Hundred 2025 Match [Watch]

A fox was running around the field during The Hundred 2025 men's match between the London Spirit and The Oval Invincibles at Lord's Cricket Ground, interrupting the game. The small fox running swiftly around the ground left commentators Stuart Broad and Eoin Morgan amused as Sky Sports Cricket shared a video of it. The moment happened when London Spirit pacer Daniel Worrall started to bowl. With the Invincibles needing 72 more runs to win, the fox was suddenly seen running across the cricket ground, seemingly clueless, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.Watch the video from The Hundred 2025 game below:The fox soon crossed the boundary line, drawing even more cheers from the spectators as the match continued a few minutes afterward moment.Oval Invincibles kickstart The Hundred 2025 with a commanding victory over the London SpiritRashid Khan claimed The Player of the Match award. (Credits: Getty)Meanwhile, Invincibles, the defending champions, defeated the Spirit by six wickets to kick off the 2025 edition of The Hundred. Despite having players like David Warner, Kane Williamson, and Ashton Turner, the Spirit collapsed for 80 runs in 94 balls. Rashid Khan and Sam Curran led the Invincibles with three wickets each. Jordan Clark took two, while Jason Behrendorff and Nathan Sowter each claimed two.Will Jacks and Tawanda Muyeye scored 34 runs together in 32 balls before the former was dismissed for 18 runs. Jacks top-scored with 24, while Curran and Jordan Cox were dismissed for single-digit scores. Sam Billings, the Invincible captain, remained unbeaten on nine to guide the defending champions home alongside Donovan Ferreira.Left-arm spinner Liam Dawson took a few wickets but couldn't prevent the Invincibles from winning. The London Spirit's women's team won against Oval Invincibles women by 17 runs to start the competition as Grace Harris' 89* outshone Meg Lanning's explosive 85.