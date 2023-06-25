“From 2012 to now, I have only seen him eating chole bhature once or twice”- Ishant Sharma hails Virat Kohli’s fitness and diet regime

Veteran Indian pacer Ishant Sharma has hailed batter Virat Kohli’s strict fitness and diet regime. The Delhi cricketer described Kohli’s transformation from a party guy to the fittest player in the team as the best part of the star batter’s career.

While Kohli is regarded as one of the best batters of the current generation, there was a time around 2012 when his commitment was questioned by some critics due to his reputation of being a ‘party animal’.

Speaking on Ranveer Allahbadia’s YouTube channel, Ishant opened up on Kohli’s amazing physical transformation. He said:

“He has changed a lot. I have seen his party phase and his tattoo phase as well.”

Recalling one particular incident from their U-19 days, he revealed how Kohli scored a double ton after partying all night. Ishant said:

“We were playing an U-19 match in Kolkata. He was batting overnight, yet partied all night and next day he scored 250. I have seen that phase of Kohli as well.” The 34-year-old continued, “The best thing about him, according to me, is how he changed his physical aspect starting 2012, after the World Cup. He was training, but because of his diet, his mental strength and cricket in general went to a different level.”

“Delhi people like eating a lot, but he left everything. From 2012 to now, I have only seen him eating chole bhature once or twice. On my cheat day, I have paneer nan,” the fast bowler claimed.

Virat Kohli @imVkohli Everyday is a chance to be better Everyday is a chance to be better ✅ https://t.co/3vs7mQvzaV

Kohli regularly keeps sharing videos and pictures of his fitness training and exercises on his official social media handles. In his interviews as well, he has often stressed on the importance of fitness and diet for an athlete to succeed.

“The word hope does not exist in his dictionary” - Ishant on Kohli’s positive attitude

Praising Kohli’s positive attitude towards cricket, Ishant said that the word ‘hope’ does not exist in his dictionary because for him it’s all about belief. The pace bowler elaborated:

“Sachin [Tendulkar] paaji used to say hope is not a word, it’s a feeling. But if you speak to Virat Kohli, the word hope does not exist in his dictionary. His dictionary only has belief. If you have belief, you can do anything. He is so intense.”

Kohli will be part of the Indian team for multi-format tour of West Indies, which begins on July 12.

