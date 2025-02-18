From Virat Kohli to Travis Head, Shikhar Dhawan likens famous Bollywood dialogues to 2025 Champions Trophy stars [Watch]

Former India batter Shikhar Dhawan, ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy, likened famous Bollywood dialogues to well-known cricketers from the likes of Virat Kohli to Travis Head.

In a video posted by ICC hindi official on Instagram, the southpaw likened Bollywood dialogues to cricketers Rohit Sharma, Kohli, Steve Smith, Hardik Pandya, and Head.

"'Tension nahi lene ka sirf dene ka' - apna Rohit bhai. 'Yeh purush nahi yeh mahapurush hai' - yeh actually Virat hai. I feel like uski jo journey rahi ho woh jafi spiritual hota ja raha hai. That is my take on him. Aur jo achievement hai woh mahapurushon wali achievement hai ('Do not take tension just give it' - this is our Rohit bhai. 'He is not a man he is a great man' - this is actually Virat. I feel what his journey has been he is getting quite spiritual. And his achievement is that of a great man)," Dhawan said about the two Indian superstars.

He then went on to liken other dialogues to Australian skipper Steve Smith and Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

"'Mai apna favourite hu' - I feel Steve Smith. Kyunki unka jo character hai aur harkaten karne ka tareeka hai, jo shaklein banata hai, toh I feel that would go for him ('I am my favourite' - I feel Steve Smith. Because the way his character is and his antics, the faces he makes, I feel that would go for him)," the southpaw stated.

He likened the dialogue 'Picture abhi baaki hai dost' which means the 'picture is still left my friend' to Hardik, recalling how the 31-year-old made a comeback during the 2024 T20 World Cup and bowled the last over in the final against South Africa to help India lift the cup.

Shikhar Dhawan finally likened the dialogue 'Flower nahi fire hai mai' (I am fire not flower) to hard-hitting Australian batter Travis Head.

Shikhar Dhawan - India's superstar in the Champions Trophy

Shikhar Dhawan has been among India's top performers in the history of the Champions Trophy. When India won the 2013 edition, Dhawan played a massive role, ending as the leading run-scorer in the tournament.

He piled on 363 runs from five innings at an average of 90.75 and strike-rate of 101.39 with two hundreds and a half-century. In the 2017 edition, where India made the finals once again but failed to defend their title, the left-hander was the leading run-scorer once again.

He smashed 338 runs from five innings at an average of 67.60 and a strike-rate of 101.80 including one century and two half-centuries. The 39-year-old retired from all forms of cricket on August 24, 2024.

