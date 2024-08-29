Full list of Antigua & Barbuda Falcons players for CPL 2024 ft. Imad Wasim & Azmatullah Omarzai

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is back with its 12th season, running from August 30 to October 7, 2024.

A total of six teams will feature in the T20 league: Antigua & Barbuda Falcons, Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Saint Lucia Kings, and Trinbago Knight Riders.

Antigua & Barbuda Falcons will play their inaugural season, replacing last year’s Jamaica Tallawahs. Worldwide Sports Management Group, owners of the franchise, announced the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium as their home ground on February 20.

West Indian legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul is the head coach of the Falcons, while Brandon King will lead the side.

Trending

The Falcons have made several retentions from the Tallawahs, including King, Pakistani all-rounder Imad Wasim and his teammate Mohammad Amir, Fabian Allen, Chris Green, Hayden Walsh Jr., Shamar Springer, and Joshua James.

The Antigua and Barbuda-based team have also made some new International signings including hard-hitting Pakistani batter Fakhar Zaman, Afghanistan’s star all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai, and England’s Sam Billings.

Billings and Anguilla’s Jahmar Hamilton will handle the wicket-keeping duties for the franshise. King and Zaman are likely to open the batting, with the likes of Billings, Allen, Wasim, and Green in the middle order. Domestic all-rounders like Shamar Springer and Justin Greaves will add depth to the lineup.

Mohammad Amir is expected to lead the Falcon’s bowling unit alongside Hayden Walsh, Kofi James, Joshua James, and Kelvin Pitman.

The Antigua & Barbuda Falcons will face St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the CPL 2024 season-opener at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Friday, August 30.

Antigua & Barbuda Falcons squad for CPL 2024

Here is the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons' squad for CPL 2024:

Brandon King (C), Imad Wasim, Fabian Allen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman, Roshon Primus, Kofi James, Jahmar Hamilton (WK), Justin Greaves, Hayden Walsh Jr., Teddy Bishop, Shamar Springer, Kelvin Pitman, Sam Billings (WK), Joshua James, Chris Green, Jewel Andrew

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️