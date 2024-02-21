Full list of Bhojpuri Dabbangs players for Celebrity Cricket League 2024 ft. Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan

Bhojpuri Dabbangs are a team in the Celebrity Cricket League that represents the Bhojpuri film industry. The team is owned by BharatRizin, a Noida-based entertainment company. Sushil Sharma, Kanishk Sheel, Rahul Mishra and Sushil Malik are the co-founders and directors of BharatRizin.

The team has been a part of the tournament since 2013. They didn’t take part in the competition in 2017. The Dabbangs are one of four teams that are yet to win the tournament.

They qualified for the semifinal in 2014, 2016, 2019 and 2023. In 2023, the Dabbangs won all four league games and beat Mumbai Heroes in the semifinal by six wickets before losing to Telugu Warriors in the final.

Manoj Tiwari is the captain of the side this season. He's a Member of Parliament from North East Delhi. Before becoming a political leader, Tiwari worked in the Bhojpuri film industry as a singer and an actor. Amrapali Dubey, who works in the Bhojpuri film industry, has been roped in as the brand ambassador of the team.

The 2024 edition of the Celebrity Cricket League starts on Friday, February 23 with a match between Mumbai Heroes and Kerala Strikers in Sharjah. The Dabbangs play their first game of the season against Telugu Warriors.

The first four games this season will be played in Sharjah. The next six games will be played in Hyderabad. Chandigarh will host the next three games, while the last two league games will take place in Trivandrum.

The final stage of the tournament will be played in Vizag, including the two qualifiers, one eliminator and the final.

Bhojpuri Dabbangs squad for Celebrity Cricket League 2024

Here's the Bhojpuri Dabbangs complete list of players for the upcoming edition of the Celebrity Cricket League 2024:

Manoj Tiwari (c), Ravi Kishan, Vikrant Singh, Aditya Ojha, Asgar Khan, Ayaz Khan, Jay Yadav, Vikas Singh Virappan, Ajhoy Sharma, Shailesh Sinha, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Parvesh Lal Yadav, Uday Tiwari, Anshuman Singh Rajpoot (wk), Khesari Lal Yadav, Vikas Jha, Baivaw Rai, Sudhir Singh

